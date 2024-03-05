Criminalize vaccine coercion, lockdowns, and mandates of masks and shots now

The Covid bioweapon operation exposed vast lies by government and media about injections, masks, and lockdowns, injuring and killing millions and enriching a few overlords.

Action needed

Tell your congressperson and senator (who will probably ignore you) and your state legislators (who might pay attention) you insist they pass laws banning injection mandates.

And while you’re at it, tell them no more mask mandates or lockdowns, either.

If, unlike Covid jabs, future immunizations can confidently be shown to be safe, effective, and necessary in view of a significant threat, based on data and analysis that are fully transparent and verifiable by the public, then many might choose to take the shots.

But to coerce or require such shots must be made illegal.

This goes for schools and airlines too.

Impose mandates, go straight to prison. That must be the message.

Criminal law

Here is a sample draft statute for legislators:

Anyone who deprives a person of any right or privilege on the basis of whether that person has received, ingested, or had administered any medicine, therapy, medical procedure, prophylactic, vaccine, or immunization, or worn any mask or face covering, shall be guilty of a felony subject to imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of up to $10,000. Government officials or corporate executives found guilty under this section shall be subject to imprisonment for between 20 years and a life term.

Government and corporate mandaters should face at least life imprisonment

Despots like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland imposed harsh Covid injection mandates on their country, falsely claiming the shots were safe and “prevent the spread of Covid-19” (video below).

In fact, Covid jabs are strongly associated with high levels of excess disability and death, according to researchers such as Edward Dowd and Denis Rancourt, PhD.

Rancourt’s research indicates at least 17 million excess deaths have been caused by Covid shots:

The measured all-ages vDFR [vaccine-dose fatality rate] of (0.126 ± 0.004) % implies that 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID‑19 vaccine deaths would have occurred globally, up to 2 September 2023. It appears that the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in effect a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths.

Sue them too

People should also be able to bring lawsuits for monetary damages against media personalities, journalists, and government officials who deceive, coerce, bribe, threaten, or cajole them into taking injections that lead to injury.

Case in point: In 2021, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tricked gullibles into potentially surrendering their life and health to Covid shots in exchange for French fries and a hamburger (video above).

