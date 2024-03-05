Playback speed
Criminalize vaccine coercion, lockdowns, and mandates of masks and shots now

Or you’ll be required to stay in your house, lose your livelihood, and take more possibly deadly shots in the next putative “emergency” (Updated 5/17/24)
James Hill, MD
Mar 05, 2024
35
The Covid bioweapon operation exposed vast lies by government and media about injections, masks, and lockdowns, injuring and killing millions and enriching a few overlords.

Action needed

Tell your congressperson and senator (who will probably ignore you) and your state legislators (who might pay attention) you insist they pass laws banning injection mandates.

And while you’re at it, tell them no more mask mandates or lockdowns, either.

If, unlike Covid jabs, future immunizations can confidently be shown to be safe, effective, and necessary in view of a significant threat, based on data and analysis that are fully transparent and verifiable by the public, then many might choose to take the shots.

But to coerce or require such shots must be made illegal.

This goes for schools and airlines too.

Impose mandates, go straight to prison. That must be the message.

Criminal law

Here is a sample draft statute for legislators:

Anyone who deprives a person of any right or privilege on the basis of whether that person has received, ingested, or had administered any medicine, therapy, medical procedure, prophylactic, vaccine, or immunization, or worn any mask or face covering, shall be guilty of a felony subject to imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Government officials or corporate executives found guilty under this section shall be subject to imprisonment for between 20 years and a life term.

Why do they say you should die if unjabbed?

Why do they say you should die if unjabbed?

James Hill, MD
·
December 11, 2021
Read full story

Government and corporate mandaters should face at least life imprisonment

Despots like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland imposed harsh Covid injection mandates on their country, falsely claiming the shots were safe and “prevent the spread of Covid-19” (video below).

Those mandating Covid masks, lockdowns, or injections should face death penalty or life in prison

Those mandating Covid masks, lockdowns, or injections should face death penalty or life in prison

James Hill, MD
·
September 17, 2022
Read full story
Victoria Premier Dan Andrews plans homicide for the unvaccinated

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews plans homicide for the unvaccinated

James Hill, MD
·
September 8, 2021
Read full story

In fact, Covid jabs are strongly associated with high levels of excess disability and death, according to researchers such as Edward Dowd and Denis Rancourt, PhD.

Rancourt’s research indicates at least 17 million excess deaths have been caused by Covid shots:

The measured all-ages vDFR [vaccine-dose fatality rate] of (0.126 ± 0.004) % implies that 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID‑19 vaccine deaths would have occurred globally, up to 2 September 2023.

It appears that the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in effect a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths.

Article: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-rollouts-all-cause-mortality/

Sue them too

People should also be able to bring lawsuits for monetary damages against media personalities, journalists, and government officials who deceive, coerce, bribe, threaten, or cajole them into taking injections that lead to injury.

Case in point: In 2021, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tricked gullibles into potentially surrendering their life and health to Covid shots in exchange for French fries and a hamburger (video above).

