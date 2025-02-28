Recent “release” of the Jeffrey Epstein files by US attorney general and alleged coverup stewardess Pam Bondi appears nothing more than a slap in the face of Americans, with many pages now freshly redacted that were already publicly disclosed in uncensored form several years ago.

Here are some online analyses:

Candace Owens’s view:

A July 2019 Daily Mail article:

Another guy:

Can you guess why Donald Trump will likely never release significant information on Epstein, the JFK and RFK assassinations, 9/11, or the Covid bioweapon operation?

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.