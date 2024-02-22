Will Congress reveal if [redacted] is behind 9/11 and the Covid bioweapon operation?

If 9/11 and the Covid injection operation were planned and led by [redacted] military intelligence, as argued by researchers like Laurent Guyenot (see also here) and a scientist whistleblower, respectively, then one might ask whether the US government will reveal this to Americans and attempt to prevent such murderous attacks in the future.

The answer might surprise you.

(Top photo from https://drjudywood.com.)

Politicians compromised

All in Congress — 100 U.S. senators and 435 members of the House of Representatives — are required to sign a loyalty pledge or statement of fealty to [redacted], according to ex-congresswoman Cynthia McKinney (D-GA) in the 2011 interview excerpted below.

McKinney says every politician is coerced, bribed, blackmailed, or threatened never to criticize [redacted] or resist any of its demands for money, weapons, military interventions, or new laws for surveilling, injecting, and disarming Americans.

Politicians who refuse to sign such a pledge have their campaign funding withdrawn and face smear campaigns to keep them out of office while their opponents are promoted and funded, claims McKinney.

Others have met the same or a worse fate.