Don’t expect to see all the Epstein files

The Jimmy Dore clip above asserts Americans are unlikely to get full release of the FBI files on Jeffrey Epstein because Trump officials placed in charge — including Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and FBI Assistant Director Dan Bongino — prioritize [redacted] intelligence networks over US citizens.

Epstein blackmailed politicians and celebrities on behalf of [redacted] military intelligence, says journalist Whitney Webb.

Here’s reporter Ian Carroll on the issue:

Pam Bondi‘s limited hangout report will probably say:

Epstein was a terrible person who hurt many young victims, whose identities we have removed from the documents. Here are a few of the people Epstein associated with, and here are his flight logs. We must fight child trafficking.

Though all of the above is true, it’s not the full picture.

Likely not a word will be admitted about who Epstein worked for or how bribes and blackmail influence our leaders.

Why do you think not one person in the administrations of Trump or Biden, while silent on Epstein’s connections, has ever spoken of Covid shot adverse effects or evidence we are targets of a bioweapon operation?

Could the below comparison of Covid injections to Arrow missiles in a story about “eliminating the Romans” have anything to do with it?

