The film Died Suddenly deserves accolades for exposing harms of Covid injections, yet it speciously claims mass deaths caused by the jabs are nobly intended only to conserve Earth’s resources, an idea espoused by Thomas Malthus and the movie’s featured toxic spike protein jab pushers Ted Turner, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Nye.

A Stew Peters production, Died Suddenly reveals important aspects of death and destruction wrought by the Covid bioweapon operation.

Hats off to Peters for this.

But like phony media narratives stating the biowarfare attack we’re under is just “getting Covid wrong,” “deserves amnesty,” reflects only “leaders’ lack of humility,” or is “all about power and money,” Peters tells you vaccine-aided depopulation is simply meant to achieve the Malthusian goal of saving the world’s air, water, and soil from overuse by too many people.

On the contrary, one should take leaders seriously who say the operation instead aims to eliminate some groups (see also here) and not others — in part by use of the Covid spike protein — and is motivated by ethnic hatred to enslave and kill under a guise of religious inevitability.

Why would Peters misdirect us from this?