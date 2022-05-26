Why do [redacted] leaders apparently make up a huge fraction of those coercing mandatory leaky spike protein vaccines, vaccine passport enslavement, and harmful masks (see also here) that have no good evidence of reducing viral infection rates?

And how does this relate to Covid being a bioweapon operation involving outrageous deception?

Some of these leaders call for brutal consequences for those who can’t or won’t take the jab. (See also here and here.)

Others making these injurious demands tend to be Catholics, self-described Christian Zionists, or Muslims who say the world must follow Noahide laws, promoted by Donald Trump’s physician Zev Zelenko MD (see also here) and by which non-[redacted] people will be enslaved or face death by decapitation, according to rabbis.