Arguably the most important Covid early treatment advocate and opponent of ineffective and harmful Covid injections, Peter McCullough MD has switched from calling the Covid injection operation “bioterrorism” to saying nucleic acid shots encoding an ethnically targeting Covid spike protein were just “poorly thought out” and “not harmful by design.”

Like other prominent media figures, he’s now proposing forgiveness and amnesty for the bioweaponeers so long as they “admit their mistakes.”

Was he threatened?

I can’t believe Dr. McCullough would accept a bribe. That can’t be it.

Maybe he’s justifiably concluded it’s better to save potentially millions of lives by continuing to warn of Covid jab damage than to stop speaking out, even if it means he must now conceal the perpetrators and nature of their bioattack.

Dr. McCullough’s early bioweapon recognition

In the June 2021 video interview below with Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. McCullough said Covid spike protein-encoding nucleic acid shots were “phase two of bioterrorism.”

Dr. Peter McCullough (video above at 13:15):

We know that this is bioterrorism. We know that this is phase two of bioterrorism. And we don't know who's behind it, but we know that they want a needle in every arm, to inject messenger RNA or adenovirus DNA into every human being. They want every human being. Our goal is — we can't stop everybody — but our goal is to get a large group that they cannot get to, that they cannot vaccinate, and that would be COVID recovered, suspected COVID recovered, those with immunity, children, pregnant women, childbearing women. We want a big bloc. And if we can get that big bloc and break them, if we can break the needle in every arm, then I think it will be exposed.

Dr. McCullough was astutely describing the bioweapon operation many of us saw then and now.

Flip show

Nearly two years later and after co-authoring a book framing Covid treatment suppression as stemming from simple “big pharma greed,” Dr. McCullough has changed his tune.

He now spouts the same line we hear from Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Del Bigtree, all of whom an NIH insider physician says are [redacted] operatives: that Covid jab harms should be chalked up to unintentional “mistakes,” overzealous “vaccine frenzy,” and global organizations seeking “power and money.”

Killing but not by design?

Interviewer (video above at 28:00):

Based upon what you've seen, do you believe this vaccine was developed with an intent to harm people? Because it's hard to make sense of everything. They haven't stopped this. They've just been shoving it harder and harder and harder.

Dr. Peter McCullough:

I don't think it's by design. I just think that vaccinations are a really bad idea. The inventors of these technologies, you know, did a very poor job conceptually of how to do this. We would never have a human cell producing an abnormal protein. Never. It's just the worst idea ever.

Nebulous “globalists” behind it?

Interviewer (video at 31:45):

[With] the late night hosts singing about vaccines, I mean, it was such a coordinated effort. You could see it was massively coordinated. But one of the questions I oftentimes get is who's really behind it? Because some people want to point at Fauci and say, well, Fauci is a frontman. He is a very powerful person, but who do you think is behind this? Is it global organizations? Is it the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]? What do you think is behind this?

Dr. Peter McCullough:

You know, in our book Courage to Face COVID-19, John Leake and I have coined a term called the biopharmaceutical complex. And in there, we believe at the top is the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, Rockefeller Foundation. These powerful, unelected, extraordinarily wealthy institutions appear at the top. They have coordinated an incredible vaccine cabal, a syndicate, essentially. You know, GAVI, Unitaid, the EcoHealth Alliance, all the agencies: NIH, CDC, FDA. There's been a vaccine frenzy that's gone on in the United States since 1986, when the vaccine manufacturers were absolved of any liability.

Forgiveness and amnesty for killers

Interviewer (video at 35:40):

Do you think there's any hope for some sort of Nuremberg type trial? To me, this is crimes against humanity.

Dr. Peter McCullough:

Yeah, it'd be wonderful if we get to a justice phase right now, but there's been no admission of wrongdoing by any public health official or pharmaceutical manufacturer. So you have to go through the steps. So first would be admission of wrongdoing. So some type of repentance. Then we need an acknowledgement or some type of understanding for this, you know, forgiveness. And then ultimately to amnesty. Recently, Emily Oster wrote in The Atlantic that we should just jump to amnesty, although the people in charge have not even acknowledged, for instance, they were wrong on masks or that the vaccines haven't worked. And then the people who've been damaged by the vaccines don't seem to care. So there's no outrage in general. And so I think we are far, far away from Nuremberg trials. People would actually have to care about what happens.

Follow whose steps?

Here it seems Dr. McCullough has been given marching orders in a propaganda campaign:

“You have to go through the steps … first, admission of wrongdoing [and] repentance.”

Wait, what are these steps we must go through?

Criminal procedure rules followed by prosecutors, as should be the case?

Or a church revival calling for repentance?

“Then … an acknowledgement or some type of understanding for this, … forgiveness.”

We have to forgive so quickly? Without evidence discovery and a trial? Even if criminals intentionally caused death and infertility?

“And then ultimately to amnesty.”

And with that, the culprits will be off scot-free.

Not so fast

These people want you to take all the shots they mandate forever, stay locked down and close your business whenever they say so, and unnecessarily mask yourself and your kids while they demand “forgiveness” and “amnesty” for crimes extending far in the future as we await long-term effects of the injections.

Dr. McCullough deserves the highest praise for his brave and tireless fight to save lives in the Covid operation and throughout his career.

But his apparent prescription for now sweeping things under the rug is suspect and should not be followed willy-nilly.