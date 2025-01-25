Video added to post on Dr. Peter McCullough’s Covid “bioterrorism” reversal

This week I added the above video to the post below on Peter McCullough MD’s backpedal from saying Covid injections are “phase 2 of bioterrorism” — that reportedly contain large amounts of undeclared heavy metals as well as other problematic ingredients — to claiming they’re just “poorly thought out” and “not harmful by design.”

The German Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis reported in 2022:

Many undeclared substances including metals of varying levels of toxicity were found. AstraZenica, BioNTech/Pfizer, and Moderna contained: Alkali metals caesium (Cs) and potassium (K)

alkaline earth metals calcium (Ca) and barium (Ba)

transition metals cobalt(Co)

iron(Fe)

chromium(Cr) and titanium(Ti)

rare earth metals cerium(Ce) and gadolinium(Gd)

the mining metal aluminum(Al)

the elements silicon(Si) and sulphur(S). None of these ingredients were declared by the manufacturers; they are literally not included in the ingredients list. The manufacturers have refused to respond to any questions regarding these substances in the injections. They are present in amounts that exceed accidental contamination as the plausible source. The toxin antimony was also found in both Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer vials.

(Above summary by Dr. Mark Trozzi.)

Here’s the original post on Dr. McCullough:

Also see the post below on the pairing of Dr. McCullough with John Leake to write a book, blaming only “greed” of “the BioPharmaeutical Complex” for Covid shot harms, around the time of Dr. McCullough’s bioweapon intentionality turnaround:

