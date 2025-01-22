Dr. Peter McCullough’s colleague John Leake says gain-of-function virus research is just for “enriching people in the vaccine business,” not hurting anyone

True crime writer and Peter McCullough MD’s book coauthor John Leake makes apt points about Covid In the video above:

The pharmaceutical industry behaves like an organized crime syndicate during alleged pandemics.

A "biopharmaceutical complex" exploits pandemic responses for profit, with trillions of dollars at stake.

The industry positions itself as having “the pandemic solution,” leading politicians to rely on their authority and buy their products.

The public was told staying at home and waiting for a vaccine was the only “solution” to a pandemic.

Covid injections were not the solution promised.

Lockdowns and shutdowns of businesses, schools, and churches were unnecessary and harmful.

The entire Covid response was based on fraudulent misrepresentations, “the biggest fraud in human history.”

While these facts are clear, they don’t tell the full story of Covid being a bioweapon operation run by [redacted] military intelligence, according to a scientist whistleblower.

What is the “biopharmaceutical complex”?

Leake says:

[T]he Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex [is] multinational drug companies, the NIH and other federal agencies, research and virology labs, and the Gates Foundation. Since COVID-19 arrived, this Complex has obtained misplaced power over every aspect of our lives and taken our liberties.

True, but evidently not the whole picture.

On GOF research

In a January 2025 article on manufacturing bird flu, John Leake says:

It seems to me that simply dismissing the entire literature on H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b as mere fiction — fabricated for the purpose of manipulating the public — is not a sensible approach to this phenomenon. There is indeed abundant evidence that the true objective of Gain-of-Function [GOF] research is to create new pathogens in order to justify the world’s government spending billions on new vaccines, thereby enriching people in the vaccine business.

Leake understands GOF research aims to create new pathogens, some potentially deadly.

But as in his book, he again claims it’s just about money, not killing, disabling, and sterilizing people.

Perhaps closer to the truth on Leake’s GOF article, commenter Hazel writes:

It’s simple as this. They have been working diligently to create a variant that they can let loose on society to create mass fear, another lockdown, quarantines, masking, social distancing. It is meant to infect people, birds, pets and cattle. This will usher in their 2030 agenda of no meat or dairy and also vaccine passports, continuous PCR testing, and digital ID. This is so evil and psychopathic. So many are involved in this and is beyond comprehension. Just review the bird flu summit meeting. It’s been all preplanned just like Covid. https://birdflusummit.com/Bird_Flu_Summit_Brochure_2025.pdf

Dr. McCullough’s handler?

Could John Leake be an intelligence agency handler for Dr. McCullough? Or could they both be handled by someone else?

There’s no public information on this, but someone must have convinced Dr. McCullough to switch to Leake’s story of “Covid injections are all about power and money but not intentionally to harm anyone.”

Watch Dr. McCullough’s change in position between interviews in June 2021 — calling the goal of a Covid needle in every arm “phase 2 of bioterrorism” — and February 2023 (video below):

Guess what happened between these two interviews?

Dr. McCullough met with John Leake and wrote The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, published in May 2022.

Coincidence?

It appears other prominent media figures have also been handed limited hangout scripts with this theme:

Injections bad, but it’s all just greed, people. Can’t blame your overlords much for ‘trynna git dat paper!’

The same “just money” story is told by podcaster Joe Rogan to his 3 billion listeners:

Dr. Michael Yeadon debunks money motive

As Pfizer ex-VP Dr. Mike Yeadon correctly observed to America's Frontline Doctors in 2021:

[The profit motive for injecting everyone in the world] doesn’t work, because the same quantum [of money] can be arrived at by doubling the unit cost and giving the agent to half as many people. Dilemma solved. So it’s something else.

Dr. Yeadon goes on to say:

I have absolutely no doubt that we are in the presence of evil — not a determination I’ve ever made before in a 40-year research career — and dangerous products.

Other Covid concealers

And don’t forget these people:

Consider supporting this work through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or snail mail.