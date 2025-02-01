In January 2025, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the Israeli Knesset the kind of "genius" behind the exploding pager attack that killed and maimed innocent people in Lebanon is now needed to “fight antisemitism.”

It’s unclear how Mr. Greenblatt defines “antisemitism.”

Is he suggesting anyone who disagrees with any [redacted] person or policy fits the bill?

And if his prescription would apply in America, does he mean they’ll bypass the First Amendment and go straight to extrajudicial killing of citizens through stealth Trojan horse weapons?

Of the exploding pagers, the UN reported:

The attacks reportedly killed at least 32 people and maimed or injured 3,250, including 200 critically. Among the dead are a boy and a girl, as well as medical personnel. Around 500 people suffered severe eye injuries, including a diplomat. Others suffered grave injuries to their faces, hands and bodies.

What sort of technique is Mr. Greenblatt advocating?

Could it relate to what Rabbi Mendel Kaplan spoke of in the post below?

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Could this strategy involve civilian participants?

Will President Trump go along with the plan?

