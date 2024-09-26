Playback speed
23

People cheer wildly as Trump announces death penalty policy that analyst says aims to exterminate them

Like sprayed bugs (Updated 9/29/24)
James Hill, MD
Sep 26, 2024
In the 2024 video above, Donald Trump says we must “extract the hateful poison of antisemitism from our world.”

This sounds like illegally censoring constitutionally protected speech and removing people from the world based on thoughts and attitudes.

Trump confirmed this by adding “antisemites” — however vaguely and broadly this is defined — must be executed.

The crowd around him, presumably including thousands of non-[redacted] people, uproariously cheered in jubilance.

Researcher Christopher Jon Bjerknes says Kabbalists believe all or nearly all non-[redacted] people are inherently “antisemitic” and evil and must be killed “at the appropriate time.”

Assuming Bjerknes is correct, do we face a grave threat if this belief is widespread among American and European leaders, or if they are paid to achieve this goal against citizens such as by invasions and injections like those Trump promotes?

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest most or all in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Also, this article does not suggest Kamala Harris would be better than Trump for America. Supporting the current border invasion, wars, censorship, injection and mask mandates, and terrible economic policies, she would almost certainly be worse.

Trump said in his 2003 book “The Way to the Top” he is a student of Kabbalah, under the tutelage of Eitan Yardeni.

There’s a good chance many in the crowd at Trump’s rally were astroturfed, meaning secretly paid as shills by an organization to seem enthusiastic about an agenda while pretending to be grassroots to sucker in others.

If instead the crowd was real, was their applause foolish?

Were they inadvertently welcoming their own demise?

