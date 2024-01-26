Covid injection network: civilian operatives

Playback speed
Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Are some pharma executives and other Covid injection promoters operatives in a military bioweapon operation?

We face a syllogism:

  1. If Covid injections are a [redacted] military intelligence operation aimed at killing and disabling, as an eyewitness scientist says he discovered; and

  2. if every major [redacted] intelligence operation utilizes civilian cooperators known as sayanim, as claimed by author Victor Ostrovsky;

  3. then the Covid bioweapon operation — including masking, lockdowns, injections, VaxPass, and mandates — almost certainly employs thousands of sayanim operatives throughout government, pharma, medicine, and media, including social media and vicious propagandists.

Novelist Jacob Cohen explains:

This might explain why ADL attacked Substack authors critical of Covid injections having no long-term safety profile or data transparency and that are associated with significant harms ostensibly targeting some ethnic groups more than others and weakening America’s military defenses.

Before delving further, here are some related links:

What do experts say about [redacted] agents and operatives?

