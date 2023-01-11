Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
11
2

Leader reveals “extermination” by “collapse”

Does this relate to the Covid bioweapon operation? (Updated 1/13/23)
James Hill, MD
Jan 11, 2023
∙ Paid
11
2
Share

What does Rabbi Mendel Kaplan’s statement mean at the beginning of the video above?

How do you get rid of a bunch of monsters softly?

Bacteria.

It’s a no brainer!

They just collapse in a pestilence!

It's, like, so soft.

No explosions.

No warfare.

No volcano!

Not even a hurricane!

Why is he apparently excited and gleeful about this?

Could the “bacteria” he mentions as “pestilence” also include lethal toxins or other infectious agents such as viruses and prions?

And who are the “monsters” he refers to killing with this method?

Could this relate to the operation now playing out or leaders promoting it, including those viciously demanding your destruction if you don’t take leaky vaccines coding for the toxic Covid spike protein despite no long-term safety profile?

Is it connected to plans a physician revealed based on his research and observations made while working at the US National Institutes of Health in the 1980s and ’90s?

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
[Redacted] intends to kill billions with Covid injections by prion neurodegeneration, other diseases: NIH insider
An American physician scientist says he witnessed firsthand [redacted] military intelligence working clandestinely since the 1980s within the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop an ethnic bioweapon to kill billions of people, mainly of…
Read more
2 years ago · 34 likes · 13 comments · James Hill, MD

I have no idea who made the above video, found on Twitter, and cannot confirm any information or implications in it.

But a coherent hypothesis appears now to exist.

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Authors
James Hill, MD