Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris say they support:

Covid injections encoding the full-length spike protein, which is reportedly thrombogenic (clot inducing), autoimmunogenic (making your immune system attack your body’s own tissues), prionogenic (causing prion-like brain disease including Alzheimer’s and CJD), anti-fertility, and oncogenic (cancer promoting);

Never acknowledging injection harms; Deadly, business-destroying lockdowns;

Red flag gun laws, taking lawfully owned guns from Americans without due process; Punishing “antisemitism,” however that’s defined, in apparent violation of the First Amendment right to free speech; Increasing the national debt, now at $36 trillion, at an ever increasing rate;

Israel’s “finishing the job” in the Middle East; and Massively increasing immigration, whether “legal” (Trump) or illegal (Harris).

Who are you voting for and why?

