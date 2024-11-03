Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris say they support:
Covid injections encoding the full-length spike protein, which is reportedly thrombogenic (clot inducing), autoimmunogenic (making your immune system attack your body’s own tissues), prionogenic (causing prion-like brain disease including Alzheimer’s and CJD), anti-fertility, and oncogenic (cancer promoting);
Never acknowledging injection harms;
Deadly, business-destroying lockdowns;
Red flag gun laws, taking lawfully owned guns from Americans without due process;
Punishing “antisemitism,” however that’s defined, in apparent violation of the First Amendment right to free speech;
Increasing the national debt, now at $36 trillion, at an ever increasing rate;
Israel’s “finishing the job” in the Middle East; and
Massively increasing immigration, whether “legal” (Trump) or illegal (Harris).
Who are you voting for and why?
In a country full of intelligent, independent thinkers we are stuck with two puppets who dance to the tune of the same puppet master. I can’t vote because I’m only a green card holder, not an illegal immigrant. But if I could vote I guess Trump would be the lesser of two evils by a very narrow margin.
I did not vote for the first time at 61. And quite honestly, I’m proud of NOT voting.
What a complete psyop scam. I’m not stupid.