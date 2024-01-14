Covid shots associated with fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) are deployed by [redacted] as prion brain weapons: scientist

A physician scientist says he witnessed [redacted] intelligence agents at NIH designing vaccine bioweapons, now deployed as Covid shots, to inflict death and disability in various ways including fatal brain degeneration from prions, which are small misfolded proteins.

Millions if not billions of people now believe that the world is under a bioweapons attack. … The Author worked as a fellow at NIAID/NIH from 1988 to 1991, starting soon after Fauci became head of NIAID. The author witnessed first hand infiltration of NIAID/NIH by [[redacted] military intelligence]. While working at NIAID/NIH, one or more coworkers expressed a need to “preempt the next [redacted] holocaust.” For thirty years since leaving NIH, the Author has paid close attention to [redacted]’s involvement in illegal US bioweapon activity and attempts to disclose his observations. The Author hopes to educate the public on the current bioweapon attack with COVID-19 and vaccines. The Author believes that [redacted] intends to kill billions of people. Already 70% of the world’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which, in all appearance, has the ability to cause deadly noncurable prion disease.

Since Covid shots launched in December 2020, reports indicate cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) — a fatal brain affliction by prions — have increased in countries where Europeans live and injection rates are high, including France and the US.

William Makis MD describes 25 recent American cases of rapidly progressive CJD following Covid shots.

Separately, the late Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier MD and colleagues reported an association between Covid jabs and CJD in people from France, Belgium, and the US:

[W]e present 26 cases of Creuzfeldt-Jacob Disease, all diagnosed in 2021 with the first symptoms appearing within an average of 11.38 days after a Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection.

On Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

Cleveland Clinic explains CJD:

CJD is a degenerative brain disease, meaning it causes damage to your brain that worsens over time. Experts classify it as a “transmissible spongiform encephalopathy” (TSE). The incubation period, which is the time it takes from when you first get the disease to when it starts causing symptoms, can range from months to years. TSE conditions cause small pockets, or clusters, of damage throughout your brain. This damage causes your brain to look like a sea sponge or to have many holes or hollows like Swiss cheese. With CJD, faulty proteins known as prions build up in your brain cells, damaging and destroying those cells. The condition is very severe, and its effects develop and worsen quickly. It’s ultimately fatal, and unfortunately, there’s no way to cure, treat or even slow down the progress of this disease. As this brain damage happens, you lose the abilities controlled in the affected area. Overall, people with CJD develop a wide range of symptoms, including memory loss, problems thinking, uncontrolled muscle spasms or movement difficulties, and more. CJD is ultimately fatal because of how much damage it causes.

How Covid injections can induce prion disease

Here are potential prion mechanisms reported by Folds et al. in Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease After Receiving the Second Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine:

mRNA contained in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to bind to specific proteins and cause pathologic misfolding.

Various portions of the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to have a high affinity for cytoplasmic proteins such as TAR DNA binding proteins (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS).

Spike protein, which is translated by the mRNA, can increase intracellular zinc, which has been shown to cause the conversion of TDP-43 into its pathological prion.

Kuo et.al demonstrated how TDP-43 binds to mRNA transcripts with long UG-repeats.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine contains many of these specific sequences.

Tetz and Tetz identified a prion-like domain found in the receptor-binding domain of the S1 region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

MIT’s Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Covid shot neurodegeneration mechanisms

Covid jabs code for dozens of prions

Beyond the above mechanisms, this X thread by Patent SUN reveals the Pfizer Omicron injection’s plasmid DNA open reading frames (ORFs) 11 and 19 encode 7 and 23 prion motifs, respectively.

This plasmid DNA has reportedly been found to “contaminate” Covid mRNA injections from Pfizer and Moderna.

Intentional prion design

Patent SUN notes the likelihood ORF19 could have its 23 prion motifs occur naturally is 4 in 10 trillion (4e-11% = 4e-13).

It is thus virtually certain these prion sequences were human engineered into ORF19 of the vaccine.

Killing and stealing

In the top video, biomedical researcher Erica Khan and show host Jeff Rense talk about Covid shots, prions, CJD, and how victims’ wealth is taken.

Jeff Rense (at 9:30):

CJD is appearing in younger people. This is no joke. And if we were designing this, we could not have built in a more astoundingly multifaceted death machine than has been put together with this injection. It's incredible. All the different pathways it has to end life, take you down, and make the controllers wealthy in the process. All these tests aren't cheap.

Erica Khan:

Well, that's how they're gonna milk whatever people have left, for any money or wealth out of them. [Sick people] will spend whatever they have left trying to recover their health, invariably unsuccessfully because I firmly believe this thing was designed to kill.

(Although Rense and Khan make important points, in the full broadcast, Rense recommends useless social distancing and harmful masks, each having no quality evidence of reducing viral or prion infection rates.)

How to prevent or treat prion disease from Covid shots or exosome shedding to the unvaccinated

The following drugs have shown potential efficacy in preventing or treating prion disease resulting from Covid shots, say researchers.