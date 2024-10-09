Playback speed
More evidence millions of invaders will be handed guns to steal homes and kill us

Don’t let the media keep you asleep
James Hill, MD
Oct 09, 2024
Share
Now we have more circumstantial evidence border invaders are being given weapons to kill Americans and Europeans.

Recall Overstock founder Patrick Byrne’s warning about Obama’s stashing guns and ammunition in 2015-16 in federal depots nationwide, to be used by some or all of the more than 30 million illegals who’ve entered America during Biden’s presidency:

Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app

Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app

James Hill, MD
·
May 15
Read full story
Biden is paying NGOs $1 trillion for millions of foreign men to invade America and kill us: JJ Carrell

Biden is paying NGOs $1 trillion for millions of foreign men to invade America and kill us: JJ Carrell

James Hill, MD
·
May 25
Read full story

And keep in mind they plan to steal homes from citizens they will kill, says journalist and former Green Beret Michael Yon:

Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent

Foreign invaders are coming to kill you and take your home: war correspondent

James Hill, MD
·
December 8, 2023
Read full story

In the video bellow, a British woman claims the government paid her to house 150 male invaders ages 19-30, and then army personnel loaded 60-70 crates onto her property.

She says she later found the crates contained AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, and ammunition.

If this woman’s testimony is true, it is deeply disturbing.

Could Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas be carrying out orders to destroy America, possibly as revenge for something he claims our forefathers did?

Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
