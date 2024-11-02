Playback speed


On plans to kill

Is this why cannibals are among the millions of invaders gushed into America and Europe and why Hollywood depicts hunting of people?
James Hill, MD
Nov 02, 2024
3
2
If you’ve tried to make sense of the lockdowns, business destruction, mandated masks and injections, wars, and border invasions of the last few years, one historian claims he’s found the answer.

He says religious texts use the code words “Leviathan” and “Behemoth” to describe plans to have Westerners (interpreted as Americans and Europeans) and Easterners (supposedly Eurasians and Muslims) wiped out, respectively, and to a great extent by each other.

These scriptures, discussed in the video above, apparently also recommend cannibalism of those murdered and harvesting of their organs for commercial gain.

Happening soon?

Experts say the tens of millions of unaccompanied male invaders currently in the US and Europe appear to be soldiers controlled by the United Nations and related intelligence agencies and include African cannibal invaders in France and Haitian cannibals pumped into America.

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, or other ways.

Perhaps Hollywood movies like The Hunger Games (2012) serve as predictive programming to acclimate you to the idea of young Americans forced to hunt each other for entertainment of “elites” (video below; warning: violent imagery).

