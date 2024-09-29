Eric Weinstein reveals Kamala’s slogan “what can be, unburdened by what has been” is a Marxist call for murdering dissenters

Kamala Harris’s catchphrase:

Eric Weinstein:

Sometimes you hear certain phrases like “a world to win.” AOC [congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] uses the phrase, “We have a world to win,” which comes from the end of The Communist Manifesto, originally written in German.

AOC

Weinstein:

[Kamala’s phrase “unburdened by what has been”] basically says you have to wipe out what has been, to arrive in the new. It's not a direct translation, but it occurs in Karl Marx. If you think about what Mao had to do to wipe out Chinese history, what Pol Pot had to do, you're trying to wipe out memory because the memory has all of this burden.

Weinstein:

Why is it important [in communist revolutions] to go after doctors and lawyers and teachers and professors? Because in some sense, they are going to resist the new order that you're about to impose. You're looking for a blank slate. …

There are these people [in China] who will not give up their homes when a shopping mall goes in or a road is put. And for some reason, they'll build a highway around their house [then termed a “nail house”] to screw over the person who stands up and says, “I will not move.”

A nail house in China

And the idea is that that road is the future unburdened by what has been. And then there's some holdout who won't go along with the program. … I would say AOC is straight-up Marxist. … I think Kamala is everywhere between crony finance and Marxism. You're talking about things for which you do not have language. …

Who's Charles Mingus? … Kamala is a lot smarter than you're giving her credit for. …

Jazz bassist and composer Charles Mingus

Weinstein:

There's an old FDR line … “Nothing in politics happens by accident.” Don't get taken in at level one.

(Top video interview by Chris Williamson)

