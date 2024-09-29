Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
28

Eric Weinstein reveals Kamala’s slogan “what can be, unburdened by what has been” is a Marxist call for murdering dissenters

“Revolution” requires “wiping out” professionals, everyone with cultural memory who can resist “the new order,” explains venture investor physicist
James Hill, MD
Sep 29, 2024
28
Share
Transcript

Kamala Harris’s catchphrase:

Eric Weinstein:

Sometimes you hear certain phrases like “a world to win.”

AOC [congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] uses the phrase, “We have a world to win,” which comes from the end of The Communist Manifesto, originally written in German.

AOC

Weinstein:

[Kamala’s phrase “unburdened by what has been”] basically says you have to wipe out what has been, to arrive in the new.

It's not a direct translation, but it occurs in Karl Marx.

If you think about what Mao had to do to wipe out Chinese history, what Pol Pot had to do, you're trying to wipe out memory because the memory has all of this burden.

Will Kamala allow border invaders to kill Americans?

James Hill, MD
·
Aug 6
Will Kamala allow border invaders to kill Americans?

In the August 2020 video above, Kamala Harris strongly encouraged the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that killed over 25 people and caused billions of dollars in damage through murder, arson, vandalism, and looting.

Read full story

Weinstein:

Why is it important [in communist revolutions] to go after doctors and lawyers and teachers and professors?

Because in some sense, they are going to resist the new order that you're about to impose.

You're looking for a blank slate. …

James Hill MD’s Newsletter relies on reader support. Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

There are these people [in China] who will not give up their homes when a shopping mall goes in or a road is put.

And for some reason, they'll build a highway around their house [then termed a “nail house”] to screw over the person who stands up and says, “I will not move.”

A nail house in China

And the idea is that that road is the future unburdened by what has been.

And then there's some holdout who won't go along with the program. …

I would say AOC is straight-up Marxist. …

I think Kamala is everywhere between crony finance and Marxism.

You're talking about things for which you do not have language. …

Who's Charles Mingus? …

Kamala is a lot smarter than you're giving her credit for. …

Jazz bassist and composer Charles Mingus

Weinstein:

There's an old FDR line … “Nothing in politics happens by accident.”

Don't get taken in at level one.

(Top video interview by Chris Williamson)

Support this work.

Discussion about this podcast

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
People cheer wildly as Trump announces death penalty policy that analyst says aims to exterminate them
  James Hill, MD
Trump delivers coded message he will eliminate millions of Americans: analyst
  James Hill, MD
Former US Treasury secretary on World War II justifications for censorship today
  James Hill, MD
Crisis actors are gun grabblers
  James Hill, MD
Ole Dammegard on false flag operations
  James Hill, MD
Internet entrepreneur explains current world chaos
  James Hill, MD
Secret 1952 CIA paper reveals plan to eliminate White people
  James Hill, MD