Ben Shapiro fuels America’s destruction: commentators
Conservative guru’s fans might face the guillotine if not dead sooner from his promotion of Covid shots, border invasion, and denial of due process for J6 fed op patsies, say critics (Updated 5/7/24)
Before assuming Ben Shapiro is your godlike hero, consider whether his actions advance U.S. interests or [redacted] intelligence ones designed to bring down America and Europe by injections and invasions.
Shapiro promoted Covid jabs
Having no evidence of long-term safety, Ben Shapiro recommended apparently toxic Covid shots to gullible followers starting in 2020.
Submit to his group’s rulership or else
Shapiro also promotes religious laws by which authorities say non-[redacted] people must be decapitated for not following the rules.
Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson promote religious laws leaders say require execution of people who don’t follow orders
Alleged intelligence operative
Shapiro’s Breitbart colleague Charles Johnson says Shapiro “received tasking from [redacted] connects to Netanyahu” and that Shapiro is also tied to a [redacted] injection and migrant invasion-promoting network through Mark Zuckerberg and Jared Kushner.
Shapiro allegedly funds migrant invasion of America
In addition to receiving support from globalists like Shapiro, HIAS also is on the federal dole to resettle dangerous migrants from third-world countries into the U.S. to accelerate the nation’s demographic destruction.
This migrant-trafficking operation is driven by bribes to globalist officials and not legitimate humanitarian need.
Ann Corcoran of Refugee Resettlement Watch noted that HIAS has raked in tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to resettle migrants into the U.S. HIAS also used those handouts to sue the Trump administration, deploying lawfare to obstruct Trump policy meant to slow immigration.
Big League Politics has reported on Ben Shapiro being controlled opposition subverting the conservative movement from within.
Shapiro supports White replacement in America
Consistent with a plan by [redacted] military intelligence to displace and replace non-[redacted] White people from America and Europe, Shapiro says, “I don’t give a good damn about the so-called ‘browning of America.’”
Shapiro says January 6 protesters “should rot in prison”
Researchers say the 6 January 2021 “attack” on the US Capitol appears to have been a false flag operation run by the FBI under command by [redacted] military intelligence, aimed at creating division and chaos and painting Trump and his supporters as criminals.
Besides the fake pipe bomb plant described above by Michael Shellenberger, Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) says “ghost buses” were driven by FBI agents to the Capitol early in the morning of January 6 and carried many federal agents or informants dressed as Trump supporters and as antifa, an apparent [redacted] intelligence operation.
Nevertheless, Ben Shapiro appears not to care about constitutional rights of jailed J6 protesters.
Conservative talker Ben Shapiro, once a prominent leader of the ‘Never Trump’ movement, has come out in favor of the mistreatment of the Jan. 6 protesters who are being kept in Gulag-type conditions by the Biden regime.
During an appearance on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, Shapiro told liberal panelists that there were roughly 1,000 pro-Trump patriots on Jan. 6 who deserve to be stripped of their civil liberties and crushed by Biden.
“Forty-thousand people did not assault the Capitol,” Shapiro said. “There were maybe 1,000 people. That is not making light of the evil of those people, who all will end up rotting in prison, as they should.” …
While real conservatives are taking a stand, Shapiro appears on liberal talk shows and endorses heinous violations of civil liberties against Trump supporters.
It’s no wonder why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drives so much traffic to Shapiro’s blog as the neoconservative pundit is clearly controlled opposition.
Shapiro supports killing innocents in war
In a 2002 article since removed by publisher Townhall, Ben Shapiro said:
I am getting really sick of people who whine about "civilian casualties."
Maybe I'm a hard-hearted guy, but when I see in the newspapers that civilians in Afghanistan or the West Bank were killed by American or Israeli troops, I don't really care.
