Ben Shapiro promotes fake narratives: analysts

Operative calms the marks through deceptions on Covid, JFK, 9/11, and wars that kill Americans, say sources
James Hill, MD
Apr 12, 2025
Support this work through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

Commentators including Jimmy Dorr and Kurt Metzger (video below; crude language warning) and Wally Rashid (top video) claim Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro is covering up [redacted]’s role in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

This could be because Shapiro is a [redacted] intelligence operative, asserts former Breitbart coworker Charles Johnson.

From his since-deleted X account, Johnson noted Shapiro “received tasking from [redacted] connects to Netanyahu.”

Johnson also describes intelligence connections among Shapiro, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jared Kushner.

All three of them pushed harms-associated Covid injections and masking on a befuddled public.

Through Meta’s censorship policies, Zuckerberg also promoted deadly lockdowns.

Moreover, these men promote replacement of Americans through immigration and H-1B visas, with Shapiro allegedly financing border invasion network HIAS, previously directed by former Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Johnson writes:

Kushner, Zuckerberg, and Shapiro were all closely aligned during the Trump years.

All three have sought power above all else.

All three have sought Chinese support, financial or political.

All three have connections to Harvard’s [redacted] community, notwithstanding their very different relationships to the faith.

Shapiro says he “doesn’t care” about JFK’s murder because he doesn’t want you to care or look too closely at who did it, critics maintain.

Beyond the JFK coverup, researchers suggest Shapiro reinforces other false stories to his adulators on behalf of [redacted] intelligence.

(Each of the following points is discussed below the fold.)

Purported Shapiro positions:

