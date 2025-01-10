Playback speed
Trump will Make India Great Again (MIGA) with H1B visas

With Elon, Vivek, Ben Shapiro, and Netanyahu leading the way, the team is ready
Here’s a photo tribute to the great men working with Trump to bring foreigners into the country “legally” to replace American workers.

Instead of helping Americans get a better education — especially White men, who are discriminated against heavily in university admissions — these guys say we must import “talent” from overseas, further marginalizing and impoverishing our own citizens.

The H1B visa program furthers Ben Shapiro's 2017 call for "the so-called browning of America," note critics.

Ben Shapiro fuels America's destruction: commentators

James Hill, MD
·
February 8, 2024
Ben Shapiro fuels America’s destruction: commentators

Before assuming Ben Shapiro is your godlike hero, consider whether his actions advance U.S. interests or [redacted] intelligence ones designed to bring down America and Europe by injections and invasions.

Read full story

Vivek says we need to import engineers from India and Pakistan because America has a lousy culture that "venerates mediocrity."

It seems furthering White genocide is better than addressing cultural issues in the US, in Vivek's view.

