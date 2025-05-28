James Hill MD’s Newsletter

Melissa
4d

The bioterrorism of COVID was intentional, calculated,and planned years before it’s unleashing. Fauci stood on the podium daily spewing fear. This split up families and put people in a state of terror long after the risk was gone. Once the COVID vaccine came out,it created more diversity and more hate. People were treated with bias and disdain in society and inside the hospital. My father died because he didn’t believe in the vaccine. Because of this he did not get treated appropriately and his life was taken from him. Nurses and doctors had know sympathy when unvaccinated patients were dying from COVID if they were unvaccinated. I witnessed it and watched the hatred. Fauci should be hanged in the streets with the rest of them for crimes against humanity and treason. People are dying slowly and suffering from the sequela of the vaccine. I see it in my ICU daily. This was not “errors” this was genocide and should be treated as such!

SteelJ
3d

Atlas makes a fundamental error that's all too common among decent people. He assumes those he wants to escape punishment are similar in psychological make-up to himself, and will be "humiliated". They don't feel humiliation or shame, at all. Only real, concrete consequences have any deterrent effect on them. They need to be pursued without mercy, since they themselves have no mercy.

These people are not like us. They are psychopaths, or at least very high on the psychopathic scale. NEVER think they are fully human, and affected in the least by public shaming or humiliation. Next thing you know, he'll be saying they should be allowed to continue as major players in our institutions, now that they've been properly chastised. Of course, there are many non-psychopaths attached to them who help them along. How, exactly, are they any better? You could even see those people as worse, since psychopaths can't help not having any scruples, and they are capable of empathy but chose to hurt us for their own purposes anyway.

1 reply by James Hill, MD
12 more comments...

