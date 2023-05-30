In the May 2023 International Covid Summit, Dr. Robert Malone made some excellent points to the European Parliament (video here, starting at 1:49:20) about how Covid lockdowns were deadly, propaganda was used to promote vaccines and suppress early treatment, and “the vaccine injured exist.”

Of course, Dr. Malone deserves credit for these insights and for opposing Covid despotism.

Yet, if an NIH whistleblower physician with firsthand knowledge is correct, Covid injections are part of a biowarfare attack by [redacted] military intelligence principally against Europeans and Americans, and Dr. Malone’s primary message themes appear to be controlled opposition, reinforcing limits of acceptable discussion and leading you away from the perpetrators and their intentions.

Framing the debate

As Noam Chomsky wrote in The Common Good (1998):

The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum — even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there's free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate.

Dr. Malone has been thrust continuously to the Covid forefront since 2020, evidently as a shepherd guiding a flock of hundreds of millions who realize they’ve been lied to but can’t quite figure out what’s going on.

And like unthinking sheep, say analysts, we’re being crammed by the shepherd through a little gate called “China lab leak blunder, mistakes were made out of zeal and optimism, jabs are experimental and in good faith, so let’s move on and recognize vaccine injured are people too.”

Here are false range limits for the Covid conceptual model researchers say Dr. Malone wants you to believe:

Malone promoted Covid jabs and masks

Both Dr. Aseem Malhotra (see here and here) and Dr. Malone seem to have gaslit the public into welcoming the injections in early 2021.

A year or two later, after damage was done, the pair said in effect, “Oops, we now realize we were wrong. The shots are ineffective and cause harm.”

No apologies, though, apparently.

Lioness of Judah notes Dr. Malone argued for “as much vaccination as possible and use of masks” for Covid:

In an October 2021 interview, while in Hawaii, Dr. Malone said, “The breakthroughs on the Delta virus continue to evolve. … “The people who are ending up in the hospital once again are the elderly and high-risk populations. “The CDC info that was leaked to the Washington Post a month ago shows that the current vaccines are leaky, that there’s no way they can stop the spread of Delta virus. “The only way that it can even be slowed is with as much vaccination as possible and use of masks.”

Concepts of “warp speed development” and “experimental vaccine” are deceptions in a psychological operation to make you assume injuries and deaths from the shots must be unintentional.

No jab skeptics become advocates

Interestingly, no prominent media doctors have gone from being critical of Covid injections and warning the public about them to changing their mind and recommending them.

It’s only the other way around.

Why would that be?

Could it be “experts” such as Malone and Malhotra were paid to recommend the shots to the public upon launch and then act as controlled opposition once jab injuries became evident?

Masked Malone injection photos

How many millions saw the photo below and submitted to coerced injections and masking after reasoning:

If the mRNA vaccine inventor thinks masks work to block aerosols viruses travel in, and if he thinks the shots are safe, effective, and necessary, then sign me up for all of it! I can’t wait for all five of my future spike protein boosters to kick in because Dr. Malone is my role model!

Why have Bing, Google, Facebook, and Twitter made this photo impossible to find on their search engines?

Does Dr. Malone not know plastic microparticles shed by masks cause male infertility in mice, and possibly men, and inhalable titanium particles shed by masks cause cancer?

Does he not realize masks have no quality evidence of reducing viral infection rates?

This means neither adults nor children should wear Covid masks, even if the masks have ritualistic significance in showing your submission to the operation as they harm your health and increase airway resistance and the work of breathing.

Photos disappeared

Why have Twitter, Facebook, Bing, and Google — whose algorithms are purportedly under [redacted] control — scrubbed the above photo and others like it off their search engines?

Do they not want people to know — now that Dr. Malone is a Covid opposition leader — he previously endorsed the injections and harmful masking?

Never mentions ethnic targeting

Key to the Covid operation is binding of the viral spike protein to ACE2 and other receptors with affinities that vary depending on ethnically distributed genetic variants.

In other words, the spike protein is an ethnic bioweapon.

Malone never reveals this, as far as I’ve seen, though he does acknowledge the spike protein is a toxin.

Masking bad only for children?

In the video below at 4:25, Dr. Malone decries mask mandates for children, misleadingly implying they might be fine and dandy for adults.

Claims shots are experimental, rushed to market

Dr. Malone says Covid vaccines caused damage in people “in large part consequent to the rush of this product without adequate testing” (video above at 1:45).

As an ethnic bioweapon, however, the injections are almost certainly well past any experimental stage, having been thoroughly tested in secret by military intelligence for years.

Understand the “warp speed development” and “experimental vaccine” ideas for what they are: lies in a psychological operation to make you think injuries and deaths from the shots could never have been intentional.

Endorses “China alone did it”

Matt Ehret observes Malone promotes the narrative, as does Naomi Wolf, that China alone unleashed the Covid bioweapon on the world:

[W]e unpack some serious fallacies and dubious intelligence connections underlying Dr Malone's recent foray into global geopolitical analysis with his promotion of an MI6-shaped narrative first released by Sir Richard Dearlove in early 2020 which asserts Covid to have been an intentionally crafted and released bioweapon which killed millions in a war to destroy western civilization rendering humanity enslaved to the new Chinese master class.

Critically, both Malone and Wolf avoid mentioning any role of [redacted] in the operation.

