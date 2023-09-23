Whitewash crew says sing Kumbaya, don’t blame anyone for Covid kill operation

Since 2020, Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Scott Atlas have benefited America by opposing lockdowns and mask mandates while recommending early Covid treatment and selective protection of the vulnerable during pandemics.

Yet when asked by U.S. Congress members at a November 2022 House Freedom Caucus roundtable discussion what to do about deaths and disabilities from the Covid bioweapon operation, they responded we should “move forward” and not “punish individuals” or “point the finger” because it would be “vindictive.”

In other words, “Nothing to see here, folks!”

Here are their statements from the video above:

Scott Atlas, MD (Stanford’s Hoover Institution, former White House Covid advisor):

If Congress — in my opinion as a citizen here — spends a lot of time punishing individual people, I just don't see how that is a sort of unifying theme on the way to move forward.

Why is having “a sort of unifying theme on the way to move forward” a necessary or even desirable goal when a bioweapon operation is underway against us?

And how is pursuing killers not “unifying”?

I think yes, there has to be recognition that heinous errors were made. And so I'm not sure that punishing individuals … I'm not sure that sort of a vindictive search to punish individuals is gonna be productive.

This is a common theme we hear from leaders like Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, and Dr. Peter McCullough:

Nothing is intentional. It is all just “errors.”

Martin Kulldorff, PhD (Harvard):

Very surprising that [Dr. Anthony Fauci] became the expert in an area that he's not an expert in. Now, why didn't other people speak up? Well, there are thousands of public health experts who know this better than Fauci. But he sits on the biggest pile of infectious disease research money in the world. That makes people think twice, three, four times before they speak up.

Kulldorff is correct: Fauci is not a public health expert, and his commands to wear cloth or surgical masks, lock down, and shutter businesses and schools were not based on any high-quality medical evidence.

Disappointingly, Kulldorf seems not to disagree with his fellow roundtable witnesses in urging Americans to let culprits off the hook for Covid injection deaths and disability as well as lockdown harms.

This is ironic because in declaring we should not identify or punish those who devastated millions with lockdowns and shots, Kulldorff and his two colleagues were themselves opining on subjects they’re not experts in: criminal law and prosecutorial discretion.

Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD (Stanford):

So the goal isn't to point the finger. The goal is to reform so that you don't make that mistake again. I really strongly think that's the spirit we have to move forward. But I think a spirit of ‘let's reform our system so we don't do this again.’ It will be better served if we have a very broad coalition of people involved.

Should you go along with recommendations to let Covid criminals slide simply because these professors hail from good universities and have reassuring smiles?

