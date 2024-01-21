Playback speed
Share post
Vaccines can cause autism: former NIH director

Dr. Bernadine Healy says the quiet part out loud
James Hill, MD
Jan 21, 2024
37
In the May 2008 video interview above, the late cardiologist Bernadine Healy MD — former director of the National Institutes of Health, CEO of American Red Cross, and heath editor of US News & World Report — said the possibility vaccines cause autism cannot be ruled out and that officials who tell us otherwise are wrong.

The video is worth a listen.

According to Wikipedia:

Healy became the focus of controversy when she questioned the 2004 finding of the Institute of Medicine that the evidence refuting a link between childhood vaccinations and autism was conclusive.

In a nationally televised CBS interview with Sharyl Attkisson, she alleged that the government has avoided studying whether there are any susceptible population sub-groups in which vaccination may result in autism, because of a fear that, if such a link were found between vaccines and autism, people would stop vaccinating.

Dr. Healy died of brain cancer in 2011, sadly, before she could witness the Covid bioweapon operation and its severe coercion starting in 2020, leading to death and destruction associated with lockdowns, masks, and injections mandated by leaders.

Speaking off the record even if crassly, an associate of Healy remarked, “If Bernadine knew about Covid vaccines, she’d be spinning like a lathe in her grave.”

Jab payments create conflicts

Revoltingly, many primary care providers are paid to push Covid injections and childhood vaccines on the public, creating a potentially unethical conflict of interest not often disclosed to patients or parents of kids getting jabbed.

So when your pediatrician demands your child be current on all shots, it can be difficult to know whether at least part of the doctor’s motivation — and failure to investigate adverse events and autism — is financial, not health related.

This state of affairs must change.

If Covid shots are weaponized, what about others?

If Covid injections are bioweapons aimed at harming people as analysts such as Pfizer ex-VP Michael Yeadon PhD assert (video below), how can we know if other shots are too?

We need reliable ways to figure this out.

