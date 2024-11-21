Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Interview on Covid psyops and global coercion

Banned by YouTube
James Hill, MD
Nov 21, 2024
1
1
Share
Transcript

I had the honor of being interviewed by Steven and Jana Bennun of Israeli News Live (video above).

Topics discussed, people mentioned:

Video links

iConnectFX (full video)

INL main YouTube channel (intro only)

Second channel (full video, banned by YouTube)

Subscribe here.

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, or other ways.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Trump SecDef pick Pete Hegseth to base US war policy on deadly “end times” myths
  James Hill, MD
How they rig elections
  James Hill, MD
On plans to kill
  James Hill, MD
What are the odds these kids’ brain injuries were NOT caused by vaccines?
  James Hill, MD
Kamala’s cruelty
  James Hill, MD
Harmful intent for vaccines: a review
  James Hill, MD
More evidence millions of invaders will be handed guns to steal homes and kill us
  James Hill, MD