Interview on Covid psyops and global coercion

I had the honor of being interviewed by Steven and Jana Bennun of Israeli News Live (video above).
Topics discussed, people mentioned:
Covid injections, masks, and lockdowns
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson
Choice of full-length spike protein for Covid injection antigen
Dr. Mike Yeadon discovers Del Bigtree and other prominent “vaccine skeptics” are limited hangouts·
Censorship on mainstream and social media
Trump’s cabinet appointees: Pete Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, Kristi Noem
Ukraine war with Russia: motivations
iConnectFX (full video)
INL main YouTube channel (intro only)
Second channel (full video, banned by YouTube)
