Catherine Austin Fitts promotes psyops like “interdimensional demonic intelligence”

We can all be grateful to Catherine Austin Fitts for exposing corruption and revealing many truths over the years, such as trillions of American taxpayer dollars stolen through the US Department of Defense (DOD) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Covid’s being a murder operation Trump is aware of, and that a global surveillance grid is being built to censor us and control our purchases, health, and freedom, locking us down.

A recent interview with Catherine (top video), however, reveals strange narratives she’s championing, leading followers down apparently blind alleys:

Those running the world are “interdimensional demonic intelligence.” “Extraterrestrial phenomena” like UFOs are real, “demonic,” and “biblical.” During extraterrestrial “ET abduction events, if you called on Jesus Christ, it would stop.” “The whole UFO phenomenon is like this biblical thing, … angels and demons, and these things can be angelic entities.” “Our universe is made up of plasma” that “is alive and intelligent.” “In The Lord of the Rings, when the trees show up to help, that's real.” Christianity and the Bible should be embraced to understand “both divine intelligence and demonic intelligence.” “Only a demonic intelligence would come up with [a] plan” to “take digital technology and control it centrally.”

Interview highlights

Interviewer:

Can you define Mr. Global?

Catherine Austin Fitts:

It's the committee that runs the world. So there's a committee at the top that makes all the big decisions. And my nickname for it is Mr. Global. So the question is, who is Mr. Global, and why is Mr. Global doing what he's doing?

Interviewer:

Who's your best guess of who Mr. Global is?

Catherine Austin Fitts:

I think you have intergenerational pools of capital, and right now they are over-influenced by occult. … So I think you have interdimensional intelligence which is operating, demonic intelligence.

Interviewer:

Interdimensional demonic intelligence.

Catherine Austin Fitts:

Yeah. So I think this thing about good and evil is real. … In the 30s, a British physicist got up and said we are being manipulated from other dimensions by intelligent beings from other dimensions. So I think, you know, if you study Christianity and you read the Bible, you're dealing with both divine intelligence and demonic intelligence. And I think too much of the leadership has gotten deeply involved in the occult and demonic kinds of intelligence.

Interviewer:

Wow.

Catherine Austin Fitts:

So I've tried to find every theory to explain the paranormal stuff. So I'm not telling you this is true, but I just finished reading a book called Final Event by Nick Redfern. And he describes, it's an exploration of a group of military intelligence in the United States called the Collins Elite. And they came to believe that the E.T. phenomena was a demonic phenomenon. It was not people from another planet. It was demonic intelligence. It was biblical stuff. And one of the things he discovered was that, or the Collins elite apparently discovered, is in many sort of E.T. [extraterrestrial] abduction events, if you called on Jesus Christ, it would stop. That's what he reported. And he strikes me, I don't know anything about him, but it struck me as someone who was trying to do a faithful job of simply reporting what they found. You know, there's a lot of folks in the intelligence community that publicly state how they believe that the whole UFO phenomenon is like this biblical thing. How it's angels and demons, and these things can be angelic entities and like literal, like ground, like legitimate people in the intelligence community, whether they're still active or retired or whatever that have been on podcasts. So I am sure that all of that stuff is happening. So I think we are dealing with demonic and angelic forces in our world, and that's interdimensional intelligence. So the Bible calls it demons and angels. Other people call it fifth dimension or whatever. But I think we're absolutely – and I will tell you what I think is the most important thing to understand about the universe. So write this down. This is my favorite. My favorite new book is A New Science of Heaven by Robert Temple. 99% of the material in the universe is plasma. Our universe is made up of plasma. And I used to hear that David Bohm said this and other physicists as well, but Temple's really documented and nailed it. And I'm sure he's right: Plasma is alive, and it's intelligent. And that means life is alive and intelligent. … But let me make it simple: The universe is alive and intelligent. And we share intelligence with all life. So in the Lord of the Rings, when the trees show up to help, that's real. Life is alive. [Whoa! - editor] And the notion that you can take digital technology and control it centrally, once you understand that is so ridiculous, only a demonic intelligence would come up with that plan.

There are problems with these ideas:

1. No interdimensional anything

The concept of “interdimensional beings” extolled by Catherine — entities existing in or moving between dimensions beyond our familiar three spatial dimensions and time — has no basis in reality.

Here’s why:

A. Lack of empirical evidence

No scientific observations, experiments, or data confirm the existence of beings from other dimensions.

Physics, as described by frameworks like general relativity and quantum mechanics, models our universe in four dimensions (three spatial, one temporal).

Higher dimensions are theorized in models like string theory, but these are mathematical constructs without direct evidence of existence or inhabitants.

B. Theoretical constraints

In theories proposing extra dimensions, such as string theory or M-theory, these dimensions are often compactified at scales near the Planck length (~10⁻³⁵ meters), making them inaccessible to macroscopic beings.

Even if such dimensions exist, the notion of complex, sentient beings residing in or navigating them lacks a mechanistic basis in current physics.

C. Energy and stability issues

Forming stable, complex entities capable of interdimensional travel or existence would require extraordinary energy and physical conditions not observed in our universe.

The known laws of physics do not support mechanisms for such beings to interact with our reality in detectable ways.

The movie Interstellar (2014) depicts an astronaut entering the event horizon of a black hole into a tesseract built by beings operating in higher dimensions, where time is represented as a spatial dimension and from which he can interact with his daughter’s younger self in her bedroom from the past (right side of photo). Great science fiction.

D. Philosophical and logical gaps

Claims of interdimensional beings often originate from science fiction, spiritual beliefs, or anecdotal experiences, not testable hypotheses.

Occam’s razor favors simpler explanations, such as psychological or perceptual phenomena, over unproven extradimensional entities.

E. No verified interactions

Alleged interactions with interdimensional beings (e.g., in paranormal or UFO contexts) lack verifiable evidence and are often better explained by cognitive biases, hallucinations, or cultural influences.

While physics does not rule out extra dimensions, there is no direct evidence supporting them, existence of beings within them, or ability of such beings — if they did exist — to interact with our universe.

2. Connection to New Age beliefs

Emerging in the late 20th century, New Age spirituality often embraces ideas about higher dimensions, alternate realities, and nonphysical entities like spirits, angels, or extraterrestrial beings.

“Interdimensional demonic intelligence” fits into this framework, as New Age philosophies frequently draw on metaphysical concepts, blending them with speculative science (e.g., string theory) to suggest entities exist beyond our perceptible reality.

Books, channeled messages, and spiritual teachings in New Age circles sometimes describe these beings as “guides” or “cosmic intelligences.”

Catherine’s furtherance of these ideas is similar to a New Age Covid deception discussed by Hugo Talks.

3. No evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence or visits to Earth

All alleged UFOs sightings are either military craft, false, or faked, according to all available evidence.

Here are several physical and logistical arguments against the possibility of UFO visits:

A. Interstellar distances:

The nearest star, Proxima Centauri, is 4.24 light-years away.

Even at relativistic speeds (e.g., 10% of the speed of light), travel would take decades or centuries.

The energy required for such journeys is astronomical, potentially requiring the entire output of a star or exotic technologies (e.g., wormholes) that remain speculative.

B. Fermi paradox

Enrico Fermi’s famous question — “Where are the aliens?”— points to the absence of evidence for extraterrestrial visits.

Four decades into a futile search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) using radio telescopes, and seeing no credible physical evidence (e.g., artifacts, signals, or verified UFO encounters), the lack of contact suggests either no nearby civilizations or insurmountable barriers to travel.

C. Time scales

The universe is 13.8 billion years old, but Earth’s technological civilization is only ~100 years old.

The odds of an advanced civilization visiting during this narrow window are vanishingly small, especially if civilizations are short-lived or rare.

4. Ignores [redacted]’s role

Catherine does not appear to mention the role of [redacted] military intelligence in certain operations:

5. Call to lethargy

In identifying your assailant as “interdimensional demons” instead of [redacted] military intelligence, Catherine’s descriptions, leading nowhere, may prompt you spring into action by sitting around, “tuning your chakras,” and grabbing your ankles.

Not an effective approach, one guesses.

6. Is Fitts promoting the Bible so people will submit to [redacted] rule?

In the video below, rabbis tell us Christianity is terrific because it convinces billions of people to (a) worship a [redacted] savior; and (b) believe the Old Testament is “the word of God” that insists [redacted] are “chosen by God” to rule the world and defeat their enemies “Amalek, Edom, and Esau,” whom rabbis claim are represented today by America and Europe.

This can explain why Christians are constantly urged to remain passive while believing Bible “prophecies” proclaiming “America has to fall.”