Who runs the Covid “lab leak” psyop promoted by Senator Tom Cotton?

The video above alleges lawmakers including U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) are paid and controlled by [redacted] intelligence services to effect policies benefiting [redacted], often at the expense of Americans.

Below, for example, Senator Cotton repeats an absurd false dichotomy Americans are prodded to choose between:

(a) On the right, you should accept the Covid virus accidentally “leaked” from a lab in Wuhan, China, such as by a careless Petri dish spill onto a lab coat; or

(b) on the left, asserts New York Times senior writer David Leonhardt, you don’t accept the “lab leak” story, only because it is promoted by people whose politics you don’t like, including Tom Cotton and Donald Trump.

Either way, you’re not allowed to question the supposedly accidental nature of this “leak” or consider that release of the Covid bioweapon was intentional, these pundits insist.

Would Tom Cotton tell you [redacted] military intelligence designed and released the Covid virus and its associated spike protein injections upon the world, according to an NIH whistleblower?

Consider Tom Cotton was paid $1 million for writing a letter to Iran’s president on behalf of [redacted], says former AIPAC senior aide MJ Rosenbeg, speaking at the National Press Club in 2015:

Here is a longer clip in which Mr. Rosenberg contends virtually all American politicians and media figures are controlled by [redacted] intelligence:

Could this help explain why Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik, and Michael Waltz promoted Covid vaccines as President Trump did, and have evidently never spoken out against them, despite the shots’ allegedly significant associations with injuries, deaths, and reduced fertility?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is shown here encouraging Americans by “example” to wear airflow-restricting masks and take Covid injections while he was a US senator.

While it’s great Congresswoman Stefanik recommended ending Covid injection mandates, she timed this action with “the pandemic [being] over,” implying mandates were justified before that, when in fact they never were.

Of note, Mike Waltz’s wife Julia Nesheiwat reportedly promotes a manmade CO2 climate change hoax, and his sister-in-law Janette Nesheiwat advocates Covid shots and masks and is slated to become the next US surgeon general.

