Doc Malik podcast (reupload)

James Hill, MD
Jul 11, 2025
I had the pleasure recently of speaking with Dr. Ahamad Malik, a UK orthopedic surgeon who faced persecution during Covid for telling the truth and standing against mandates.

I’ve reuploaded the original video of our conversation here to enable comments. To limit trolls, Doc Malik understandably says he allows comments on his Substack only from paid subscribers.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggestmost or all in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Below is Doc Malik’s original post.

Doc Malik Honest Health
#352 - Dr James Hill: Question Everything: Power, Propaganda and the Price of Truth
4 days ago · Doc Malik and James Hill, MD

