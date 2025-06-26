Religious texts call for destroying Europe and America: analyst

Researcher Christopher Jon Bjerknes says the Kabbalah, studied by Donald Trump, teaches that White Europeans and Americans are to be genocided because they are considered “Amalek,” “Edom,” or “Esau.”

This is consistent with what we see around us, including mandated harmful injections and masks, mass border invasions, lockdowns, antiwhite government and private DEI programs and propaganda, critical race theory (CRT), rampant homelessness and drug addiction, censorship including by “antisemitism” laws, declining European fertility, BLM and antifa riots, more U.S. wars for [redacted], Christian teachings that “America must fall,” and coercive childhood transgenderism, according to sources.

These operations are conducted by [redacted] military intelligence and their civilian aides, claim analysts, through control of politicians and media and by masquerading as “fulfillment of prophecies” in the Kabbalah, Torah, and Talmud.

Bjerknes (video above):

And the greatest authorities among the most respected and authoritative Kabbalists verify everything that I've been saying. It's just as scary as I always thought. They are genuinely planning to kill us, kill us all, starting off with what they conceive to be the Edomite, Amalekite, Roman West of America and Great Britain, of Christendom, of White people is what it really is: Europeans. They want to kill us off. They want to get rid of us. They've been planning to do it for 2,500 years, and I've decoded the Kabbalistic language that they talk about all that in. And as I've been saying for 30 years, that passage in Obadiah 18 is vitally important to understand, where they say that they're going to reduce Esau, Edom, to stubble through the agency of fire. And the Kabbalists have this concept, as I've explained, of this shattering of the seven lower vessels of the Kelipat, of the Sefirotic Tree of Life, that commingled that chaotic evil of the vessels with the divine sparks. And they have this concept of berurim, of sifting out the holy divine sparks, the nitzotzos, so that they can be elevated back to God who emanated them. And the Kelipot, the shells, the husks that conceal that divine light get nullified and sent down into chaos, into hell.

Leaders like former First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf decry the presence of any remaining White officials as they are progressively eliminated from European governments:

Some claim [redacted] is killing only Arabs, Muslims, and journalists as “Amalek,” citing recent statements by government officials (video below), and that Europeans don’t need to worry about such a fate.

Yet rabbis like the gentleman below confirm the ultimate aim is to wipe out “Rome,” interpreted as Edom, or White Westerners, supposedly as “revenge” for their distant ancestors’ allegedly “destroying the Second Temple.”

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest most or all in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

Promoting addictions

Bjerknes describes poisoning Europeans with drugs, alcohol, and tobacco:

Now the world to come is to be separated into Gan Eden, into the Garden of Eden above, and into hell, Gehenna below. And hell has the prominent properties of fire and of darkness. So they want to create both paradise, both the Garden of Eden for the Jewish people, and hell for the Gentiles. And they want to make this hell, darkness, and fire. They also believe, and they have led the industries of tobacco and wine and liquor for centuries because they believe tobacco symbolizes the consumption of the European peoples in fire to turn them into ash so that they are then nullified and sent to hell. And I have Kabbalistic sources which expressly state all this.

Kabbalists believe Europeans’ smoking marijuana or tobacco to which they have become addicted symbolizes their coming death by fire, turning them to ash, says CJ Bjerknes.

Bjerknes continues:

The reason they forced Gentiles in Russia to take a shot of vodka whenever they pass by a pub or a public inn on the roadways of the Russian Empire was to get them addicted to alcohol because alcohol represents the poison, this venom of the serpent, which is wine. The tree of the knowledge of good and evil is a grapevine. The grapes produce wine, which is the serpent's venom that kills off the Gentiles. So they deliberately addict Gentiles to tobacco and to wine and to liquor and have led all those industries, put it all into their Hollywood movies, push the advertising, give college students on their first day a free pack of cigarettes to get the Gentiles addicted to cigarettes. This is Obadiah 18, verse 18, stating that Jacob is going to set Esau, the Edomites, aflame and reduce them to stubble. So the ash on [Catholic] Ash Wednesday, the tobacco ash and the dust, all of this is returning the Gentiles to dust, to ash, to send them into hell.

Imposing “Ten Plagues of Egypt” on Europeans

Bjerknes explains geoengineering and setting fires, including by directed energy weapons (DEWs), as in Lahaina (Maui) and Pacific Palisades (Los Angeles):

They believe that they have to manufacture both paradise — the Garden of Eden — and hell, and they have to separate them. And that's why they are geoengineering hell. They are creating darkness by blocking out the sun. They are setting fires around the world. They are putting sulfur in the air to block out the sun as a form of brimstone, and they are taking over our lives and destroying it and turning it into hell. And I'm going to explain and show you absolute proof of what I've been saying for 30 years is that the apocalypse that they have planned for us is to be the imposition of the ten plagues of Egypt onto Edom. And I have verses that state exactly that, and they show the correlation between the Old Testament ten plagues imposed upon Egypt and where ten plagues are cryptically imposed upon Edom to correlate to that, because they view the Egyptians as being primordial chaos, and they view the Edomites as being primordial chaos. So the ultimate fate of us all is to be placed into this hell that they are creating.

“Killing firstborns” through abortions and gender transitions

Bjerknes (video above):

They do many of these things very stealthily. They kill off the firstborn by promoting abortion, by promoting gender transition surgery to the firstborn children of people to render them infertile, to render them sterile. These are all stealth Kabbalistic methods of killing the firstborn as they did to the Egyptians. Very often young women are promoted to have abortions with their first child, and not infrequently those abortions result in sterility. So as I was saying initially, they have this practical aspect to Kabbalah that is always tied to the mystical aspect of Kabbalah, and they both achieve the same end of creating a paradise for the Jews in Gan Eden, the Garden of Eden, and a hell, Gehenom, for the Gentiles. And the fate of the Edomites again and again in the Bible is to be consumed in fire and darkness, the ten plagues of Egypt.

Europeans and Americans to be exterminated

Bjerknes (video above):

So “now all the plagues which the Holy One brought upon the Egyptians, he is going to bring upon Edom, (i.e., Rome),” i.e., White people, Europeans, and then all of humanity. “It is so stated (in Isaiah 23:5) as at the report concerning Egypt, they shall tremble at the report of Tyre.” I've found additional passages, in addition to the mountain of proof I've shown before, that as in Ezekiel, they consider Tyre and the king of Tyre to be Satan and to be Edom. … [I]n the cryptic way of spelling [Tyre], it represents Edom and Satan and Rome and White people and Europeans whom they are setting about to exterminate. … I'm showing you the absolute proof. You need to pay attention to this because our continued existence is contingent upon our ability to defend ourselves from this war of extermination against us in which they perceive us as being Tyre, as being Rome, as being the offspring of Satan itself.

If what Bjerknes says is true, can we be certain Covid shot-promoting President Trump and Vice President Vance will stop this plan and save European Americans?

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.