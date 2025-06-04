Project Esther targets people for Palantir murder lists: analyst

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.
The U.S. government’s Project Esther surveils, censors, and attacks Americans who criticize [redacted], says journalist Nick Fuentes.
Project Esther also gathers information for Palantir’s “kill lists” of people to be eliminated, he claims.
Fuentes (top video):
This is how Israel makes decisions about who to kill.
Anybody above a certain threshold of that value, of that score, will be killed.
So let's say [Palantir’s Project] Lavender has a list of millions of Palestinians.
Let's say 100,000 of them have the 100% rating, 100% Hamas terrorist.
Israel's going to drone strike and kill all those people.
Then they're going to move on and say everybody above a 90% threshold is going to get drone striked and killed.
Everybody above this. They assign a value.
This is what Palantir does.
They're in the business of creating murder lists.
They're scraping Facebook, scraping satellite imagery from various militaries and intelligence agencies and other forms of surveillance to create databases of personal information: names, faces, dates of birth, financial information, geolocation, bank information, healthcare information, relationships, family or otherwise.
And they're creating kill lists, assigning weighted scores, using algorithms, using artificial intelligence to tell the military which people to drone strike.
And before people say, oh, well, that's totally innocuous.
Three [[redacted] people, presumably Palantir cofounders Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Stephen Cohen, though Joe Lonsdale and Nathan Gettings are also founders] involved with the Israeli government and the CIA from the very beginning created a total surveillance state platform.
They are clearly loyal to Israel.
They built it in Israel to kill Palestinians.
Some people might try to convince you that that doesn't matter:
“So what? That's happening in Israel. That's happening in Gaza. Who cares about whether they're killing people in Hamas? What does that have to do with America?”
Would you like to know that Palantir has an enemies list of U.S. citizens as well?
This is confirmed and verified, that Palantir has a list that they maintain for the CIA, for federal law enforcement, of one to two million Americans that they have classified as potential political dissidents.
They have this. You can Google this.
They have millions of American citizens on a database that they created with surveillance, with artificial intelligence, with a weighted score to determine which American citizens will be a threat to the government, which ones are extremists.
Which ones are potentially domestic violent extremists?
Which ones hold antigovernment views?
Which ones would the government have to worry about in a martial law civil war scenario?
They maintain that for the United States.
You're telling me that's not a problem?
This is who we're dealing with.
Palantir delivers Covid shots and targets White people disagreeing with their replacement
Palantir CEO Alex Karp:
Why exactly should you marvel at Karp’s boast that Palantir distributed Covid injections purported to encode the full-length toxic viral spike protein for production in many organs, in variable amounts, and for undetermined time periods, over 1595 days in at least one case?
And who is this “far right” whose “rise” you’re supposed to exult that Palantir “single-handedly stopped”?
”Far right” is evidently any European group that objects to White genocide through mass border invasions, censorship, and bioweapon operations, allegedly such as by Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns.
[Redacted] intelligence reportedly undermines such groups by blaming them for false flag terror events.
Palantir’s Project Lavender uses AI scoring system to choose whom to kill
