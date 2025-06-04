Project Esther targets people for Palantir murder lists: analyst

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

The U.S. government’s Project Esther surveils, censors, and attacks Americans who criticize [redacted], says journalist Nick Fuentes.

Project Esther also gathers information for Palantir’s “kill lists” of people to be eliminated, he claims.

Fuentes (top video):

This is how Israel makes decisions about who to kill.

Anybody above a certain threshold of that value, of that score, will be killed.

So let's say [Palantir’s Project] Lavender has a list of millions of Palestinians.

Let's say 100,000 of them have the 100% rating, 100% Hamas terrorist.

Israel's going to drone strike and kill all those people.

Then they're going to move on and say everybody above a 90% threshold is going to get drone striked and killed.

Everybody above this. They assign a value.

This is what Palantir does.

They're in the business of creating murder lists.

They're scraping Facebook, scraping satellite imagery from various militaries and intelligence agencies and other forms of surveillance to create databases of personal information: names, faces, dates of birth, financial information, geolocation, bank information, healthcare information, relationships, family or otherwise.