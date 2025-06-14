Ultimate goal of war against Iran is to destroy America and Europe: analyst

Support through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.

A rabbi in the video above explains [redacted] military intelligence aims to eliminate America and Europe through Middle East wars to be joined by Russia, China, and possibly North Korea.

This defeat of countries where White Europeans live will appear to fulfill Bible “prophecies,” he says.

[Redacted] military intelligence is setting America up to fall, say researchers, by:

deceiving citizens into multiple wars in [redacted]’s interest, not America’s;

mass border invasions funded through NGOs like Jewish Family Services and Catholic Charities;

expanding US national debt;

buying off nearly all politicians;

bamboozling “believers” into accepting America’s decline;

weakening the military and general population through forced vaccinations;

heavy promotion of DEI, LGBTQI+, and transgenderism to children and the military;

false flag events and legislation to censor free speech (e.g., through “antisemitism” laws) and remove gun rights;

lockdowns; and

mandates of potentially harmful injections and masks.

Rabbi (top video):

Evil Edomites, meaning the evil Westerners, are going to get attacked by a far-off country. Now, I think the farthest off country that could attack would be China. Or North Korea. North Korea and China. But they would probably do it together. Listen, a far-off land is going to come and go after the Western allies. Westerners are fighting, and they're going back and forth, and then this far-off country comes, and Edom falls. Falls. They lose. The Western countries lose this war. … Because it's all their armies, everybody [will be defeated]. Everybody, their whole sovereignty, their sovereignty is going to be gone.

Some rabbis assert this is part of a plan to enslave or kill non-[redacted] people.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

In Iran, America has been tricked into another war for [redacted], reports Aaron Mate:

Shortly after Israel began a devastating attack on Iran -- which has so far killed top Iranian military leaders, nuclear scientists, scores of civilians, destroyed vital military assets, and damaged nuclear energy sites -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech filled with lies and distortions. Yet there was one notable acknowledgement of reality. “I want to thank President Trump for his leadership in confronting Iran's nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. Both Netanyahu and Trump are aware that there is no such program. As a US intelligence report noted in March, “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program suspended in 2003.” At most, Iran has “undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device, if it chooses to do so,” a previous intelligence assessment found.

Justification for demolition of the West, claims the rabbi, is revenge for distant European ancestors’ supposedly destroying “the Second Temple”:

They will no longer be a superpower. God's going to come and save China, whoever it is, and wipe out the Christian countries. Why? Because they destroyed the Second Temple. Meaning, while you're all rooting for the West this whole time, you forgot about the fact that they have major debt to pay, and that is they destroyed the [unintelligible]. … And not only because they destroyed [unintelligible], you ready for this? Think about the holocaust now and all the pogroms and all the — what were those called? — crusades, wiping out whole cities of [redacted]. … And they caused pain to the [redacted] people in their exile, meaning they persecuted … meaning they're going to get killed in the end because God is going to go on the side of probably China, wipe out the whole West. Why? Because of the destruction of the second temple, which is still a debt they never paid, and because of the persecution — I mean, all that persecution that [redacted] have gone through. It's still a bill that has to get paid by the West.

Leaders advocating this position fail to provide evidence such an event really happened or explain how collective punishment of all living Europeans today for an alleged crime of a few of their forebears is just or fair.

As Trump goes along with these plans through his unwavering support for all [redacted]’s actions and for Covid injections, one may ask whether he is knowingly betraying America or is deceived himself.

The rabbi continues: