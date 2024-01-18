[Redacted] military intelligence runs the Covid injection program through the US Department of Defense using many civilian participants, and it designed the spike protein and other features of Covid shots as a bioweapon, claims a whistleblower scientist.

The operation aims to cause fatal brain degeneration by prion disease among other afflictions, the scientist says.

[Redacted] indicates its goals include decimating countries where Europeans live by injections and criminal border invasions.

Researchers say Trump was chosen by [redacted] to launch the injections on unsuspecting Americans in December 2020 through Operation Warp Speed.

Question:

As harms from injections, lockdowns, and Covid treatment suppression became evident, how could leaders object to this damage while deflecting criticism of Trump?

Answer:

By controlling opposition to the shots with a tight group of “experts,” say analysts Reinette Senum and Hugo Talks.

America’s Frontline Doctors

This December 2022 article by Reinette Senum describes the [redacted] network apparently controlling America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS):

Quote:

[What is America’s Frontline Doctors’] objective? Utilize a growing number of Covid-dissenting doctors to point out the mishandling of the pandemic and to promote a narrative that supported Trump and his upcoming 2020 election. Initially, this group was more focused on defending Trump than American citizens.

It appears the goal was to keep shilling for Trump, who strongly advocates for Covid injections to this day.

But once we draw back the curtains, we have something very different …. According to former ALFDS staff, a reoccurring thread throughout AFLDS was the desire to conflate the medical freedom movement with the conservative right and pin them all as wackadoodle-right-wing-dangerous-insurrection-extremists who should all be locked away … which is currently happening by the way. At the rate of 1 person per day, hunted down in the largest US manhunt in its US history of individuals connected to the January 6th event.

Senum’s research finds the Biden administration and media were able to lump Trump supporters together with jab critics and cast both groups as “terrorists” during a staged January 6th “insurrection.”

New age “experts” promote Trump

Revealing another such network, Hugo Talks puzzles over why so many Covid opposition “experts” are pro-Trump despite Trump’s continued heavy promotion of reportedly toxic shots.

Bear in mind Denis Rancourt PhD’s analysis shows about 17 million excess deaths are attributable to Covid injections:

The measured all-ages vDFR [vaccine-dose fatality rate] of (0.126 ± 0.004) % implies that 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID‑19 vaccine deaths would have occurred globally, up to 2 September 2023. It appears that the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign was in effect a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths.

Tellingly, Trump told the world Johnson & Johnson should not have paused its injection campaign after 14 Americans suffered catastrophic brain blood clots following the shots.

And to date, he has never publicly expressed the slightest concern about the injections.

Hugo Talks says this Trump network includes not only doctors but also “new age gurus” like Imani Mamalution, Jason Shurka, and Sacha Stone, allegedly connected to the United Nations and promoting a one world government and religion based on concepts like “global meditation,” “adjusting your spiritual vibration,” and other unscientific, apparently nonsensical prescriptions that distract people from the bioattack and waste their time and money.

Is this related to ADL’s telling you not to question the shots?

