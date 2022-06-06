After 14 Americans suffered deadly brain clots, “father of the vaccine” Trump says J&J’s Covid jab should not have been paused

Donald Trump, who proudly claims to be “father of the vaccine” and admits he knows nothing about science or medicine, says it was wrong and “very, very stupid” for the FDA to pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine to investigate people who suffered a terrible type of brain blood clot — cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) — after receiving the jab.
Trump in the video above:
When they did the pause on [the] Johnson and Johnson [vaccine due to people having life-threatening, often fatal CVST], I thought that was a very, very stupid thing to do.
Fourteen cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) (brain clot) cases through April 25, 2021, were reported by JAMA:
Of the 12 patients with CVST and thrombocytopenia reported to VAERS as of April 21, 2021, the patients’ ages ranged from 18 to younger than 60 years, all were White women, and ethnicity was reported as non-Hispanic for 11 and unknown for 1.
Eleven women were younger than 50 years. Reports came from 11 states.
The median interval from vaccination to symptom onset was 8 days (range, 6-15 days).
The median interval from vaccination to hospitalization was 16 days (range, 10-25 days).
Median time from symptom onset to hospitalization was 7 days (range, 2-13 days).
…
Additional CVST Cases
Since April 21, 2021, 2 additional US reports to VAERS of CVST with thrombocytopenia following administration of Ad26.COV2.S [Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine] have been confirmed as of April 25.
One is a man younger than 40 years; the other is a woman aged between 40 and 59 years.
Investigation is ongoing.
All 14 affected patients were non-Hispanic White people, the report says.
Thirteen of the 14 were women, three of whom had died as of April 25, 2021.
In the video below at 4:45, Trump — paid by vaccine companies — claims without evidence, “We saved tens of millions of lives” with leaky Covid spike protein jabs.
In reality, Trump’s continuing recommendation for the injections appears to have contributed to hundreds of thousands or millions of deaths and injuries, according to data analysts.
We have near certainty about the following:
The Covid spike protein is an engineered ethnic bioweapon primarily targeting White people of European descent for death and disability.
Leaders advocating mandatory Covid vaccination, and those saying your family should starve or not get medical care if you don’t take the jab, say they are [redacted] (see here and here) or — as for leaders like Trump, Joe Biden, Pope Francis, California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, New York mayor Eric Adams, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, and James Carville — say they are Christians or Catholics advocating deadly Noahide laws (see discussions here and here).
Rabbis are a leading group demanding mandatory Covid vaccination and have been doing so since early 2021, before it could be known if the vaccines are safe in pregnancy or what the effects are on autoimmunity, fertility, cancer, and immunosuppression.
Rabbis are a leading group demanding use of harmful masks (see also here, here, and here) that shed plastics (and sometimes graphene) particles into peoples lungs and thence bloodstreams, cannot block aerosols, and have no good evidence of reducing viral infection rates (see here, here, here, and here).
Some orthodox groups ostracize rabbis who refuse to go along with coerced leaky spike protein vaccines and mask mandates.
Trump says he endeavors to do what rabbis and [redacted] groups tell him to do, including promoting lethal Noahide laws.
Trump advocates polices that harm White people of European descent through media censorship, unconstitutional gun seizures through “red flag” laws — “Take the take the guns first, go through due process second,” he says — and policies favoring other ethnic groups at the expense of Europeans.
Rabbis say Europe and America must be destroyed by viruses and other means (see also here and here).
