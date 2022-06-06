After 14 Americans suffered deadly brain clots, “father of the vaccine” Trump says J&J’s Covid jab should not have been paused

Donald Trump, who proudly claims to be “father of the vaccine” and admits he knows nothing about science or medicine, says it was wrong and “very, very stupid” for the FDA to pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine to investigate people who suffered a terrible type of brain blood clot — cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) — after receiving the jab.

When they did the pause on [the] Johnson and Johnson [vaccine due to people having life-threatening, often fatal CVST], I thought that was a very, very stupid thing to do.

Fourteen cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) (brain clot) cases through April 25, 2021, were reported by JAMA:

Of the 12 patients with CVST and thrombocytopenia reported to VAERS as of April 21, 2021, the patients’ ages ranged from 18 to younger than 60 years, all were White women, and ethnicity was reported as non-Hispanic for 11 and unknown for 1. Eleven women were younger than 50 years. Reports came from 11 states. The median interval from vaccination to symptom onset was 8 days (range, 6-15 days). The median interval from vaccination to hospitalization was 16 days (range, 10-25 days). Median time from symptom onset to hospitalization was 7 days (range, 2-13 days). … Additional CVST Cases Since April 21, 2021, 2 additional US reports to VAERS of CVST with thrombocytopenia following administration of Ad26.COV2.S [Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine] have been confirmed as of April 25. One is a man younger than 40 years; the other is a woman aged between 40 and 59 years. Investigation is ongoing.

All 14 affected patients were non-Hispanic White people, the report says.

Thirteen of the 14 were women, three of whom had died as of April 25, 2021.

