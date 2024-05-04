James Hill MD’s Newsletter

How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws
Forced masks and shots, false flag terror, and restricted food supplies will compel your compliance, say experts (Updated 5/5/24)
  
James Hill, MD
6
6:27

April 2024

Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
Consider suing for malpractice when lack of informed consent leads to your child’s jab injury, say experts
  
James Hill, MD
26
11:17
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
If enough Americans become aware of the plan, it might be stopped, hopes journalist (Updated 4/24/24)
  
James Hill, MD
4
3:09
Fight Club movie reveals [redacted]’s role in 9/11
They implanted ideas about the attack, many of them false, in the public’s mind two years before it happened (Updated 4/24/24)
  
James Hill, MD
39
33:16
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
Plans reportedly include blowing up US and European capitals or monuments with nuclear devices (Updated 4/12/24)
  
James Hill, MD
5
10:10
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst
Matthew Tower says [redacted] will likely blame Iran or Russia in a false flag attack (Updated 4/7/24)
  
James Hill, MD
43
8:30
Would they really starve us to death?
Media tells you food price inflation is fixable only by central bank monetary policy, never mentioning nutrition supply chains being destroyed (Updated…
  
James Hill, MD
3
2:20

March 2024

Ministers lullaby believers into embracing destruction of America and Europe
Jonathan Cahn convinces countless suckers to accept Western nations’ downfall as “God’s will” (Updated 4/2/24)
  
James Hill, MD
10
1:56
Deagel coming true: 80% of Americans gone by 2025
Someone is trying to wipe out the US and Western Europe, finds military analyst (Updated 4/30/24)
  
James Hill, MD
141
16:42
White replacement in America and Europe
Joe Biden says it’s a “lie” but also “a source of our strength” and “not a bad thing” (Updated 3/21/24)
  
James Hill, MD
10
4:06
Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death
Are they slowly killing you when forcing you to wear toxic masks that don’t block aerosols or reduce infection rates? (Updated 3/18/24)
  
James Hill, MD
32
8:06
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says German “nazis” run the Covid operation and [redacted] are their victims, supposedly like in World War II
And Naomi Wolf agrees “one thousand percent” (Updated 3/18/24)
  
James Hill, MD
17
6:49
