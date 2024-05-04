James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Reference
Support
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws
Forced masks and shots, false flag terror, and restricted food supplies will compel your compliance, say experts (Updated 5/5/24)
15 hrs ago
•
James Hill, MD
28
Share this post
How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
6:27
April 2024
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
Consider suing for malpractice when lack of informed consent leads to your child’s jab injury, say experts
Apr 27
•
James Hill, MD
100
Share this post
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
11:17
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
If enough Americans become aware of the plan, it might be stopped, hopes journalist (Updated 4/24/24)
Apr 23
•
James Hill, MD
27
Share this post
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
3:09
Fight Club movie reveals [redacted]’s role in 9/11
They implanted ideas about the attack, many of them false, in the public’s mind two years before it happened (Updated 4/24/24)
Apr 16
•
James Hill, MD
36
Share this post
Fight Club movie reveals [redacted]’s role in 9/11
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
39
33:16
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
Plans reportedly include blowing up US and European capitals or monuments with nuclear devices (Updated 4/12/24)
Apr 10
•
James Hill, MD
26
Share this post
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
10:10
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst
Matthew Tower says [redacted] will likely blame Iran or Russia in a false flag attack (Updated 4/7/24)
Apr 7
•
James Hill, MD
66
Share this post
They will cut power and internet to kill and create chaos: analyst
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
8:30
Would they really starve us to death?
Media tells you food price inflation is fixable only by central bank monetary policy, never mentioning nutrition supply chains being destroyed (Updated…
Apr 4
•
James Hill, MD
37
Share this post
Would they really starve us to death?
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
2:20
March 2024
Ministers lullaby believers into embracing destruction of America and Europe
Jonathan Cahn convinces countless suckers to accept Western nations’ downfall as “God’s will” (Updated 4/2/24)
Mar 28
•
James Hill, MD
22
Share this post
Ministers lullaby believers into embracing destruction of America and Europe
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
1:56
Deagel coming true: 80% of Americans gone by 2025
Someone is trying to wipe out the US and Western Europe, finds military analyst (Updated 4/30/24)
Mar 25
•
James Hill, MD
145
Share this post
Deagel coming true: 80% of Americans gone by 2025
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
141
16:42
White replacement in America and Europe
Joe Biden says it’s a “lie” but also “a source of our strength” and “not a bad thing” (Updated 3/21/24)
Mar 19
•
James Hill, MD
34
Share this post
White replacement in America and Europe
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
4:06
Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death
Are they slowly killing you when forcing you to wear toxic masks that don’t block aerosols or reduce infection rates? (Updated 3/18/24)
Mar 17
•
James Hill, MD
120
Share this post
Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
8:06
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says German “nazis” run the Covid operation and [redacted] are their victims, supposedly like in World War II
And Naomi Wolf agrees “one thousand percent” (Updated 3/18/24)
Mar 14
•
James Hill, MD
47
Share this post
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says German “nazis” run the Covid operation and [redacted] are their victims, supposedly like in World War II
hillmd.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
6:49
© 2024 James Hill, MD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts