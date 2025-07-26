James Hill MD’s Newsletter

James Hill MD’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslea Witter's avatar
Leslea Witter
1d

A woman had a near death experience where Jesus showed her how this is dividing and destroying our world. He told her that all races are the same in the eyes of the Lord, and we should all unite. This is clearly satanic evil we are seeing, as all religions have deviated from God and are pushing falsehoods. Be wary of any religion or church that preaches this abomination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by James Hill, MD and others
Darrell Thompson's avatar
Darrell Thompson
15h

95% of white people cannot understand what is happening to them. Generations have been taught to hate themselves and taught that they are the problem. White people are sheep, and the wolves are the brown and black people of the world. That may sound racist to some, but it is the truth. The agenda of all non-white people in the world is to remove white people. Most white people will call me racist for that statement. But this is part of their delusion. Self preservation is inherently natural. It is unnatural to hate yourself for a reason of whiteness. White people are idiots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Hill, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture