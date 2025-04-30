Soldier explains agenda to destroy countries where Europeans live

A self-proclaimed [redacted] soldier in the video above (warning: crude language) reveals non-[redacted] people are “not allowed” and “don’t deserve” to know what’s really going on in the world.

He says:

9/11 — it's the best! … Of course we caused mass migration into Europe! Europeans are worth nothing. [Redacted] run the world. It's behind the scenes. You don't know what's going on … because you're a goy.

American:

Yeah, you [redacted] own everything, huh?

[Redacted] soldier:

Everything. We rule everything, brother. You need to understand. We eventually — we rule the world. Ten years from now, it's not France. It's “Francistan” [due to massive, continuing border invasions]. It's not Netherlands. It's “Netherlijistan.” “Belgistan.”

American:

You did that.

[Redacted] soldier:

Of course! You deserve that! I swear, I'm happy it's happened to the Europeans. The European is the most sh*t person in the life. I lived in Belgium before. I know who is the Europeans. Europeans can suck my d**k. Brother, you're worth nothing.

(The American then holds up a headline: “Every single aspect of mass immigration is [redacted].”)

[Redacted] soldier:

What is this [headline]? Brother, I tell you! We run the f**king world. You don't understand what I'm telling you. We rule the world. Rothschild, people like this. You don't understand. It's behind the scenes, even with all this Illuminati sh*t.

[Redacted] soldier:

Bro, you don't know what's going on. You guys will never understand because you're not [redacted]. You're not allowed to know those things. But we know what's happening behind the world.

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

[Redacted] soldier: