How they rig elections

Are we not allowed to question such activity in the U.S.?
James Hill, MD
Nov 05, 2024
Transcript

The videos on this page show how “former” [redacted] military intelligence officials can allegedly be paid to fix elections in any country through staged protests and riots, influencing of electorates through thousands of social media bot accounts made to look like real people, and control of voting machines.

What is the argument they don’t do this in America?

On this topic, here is a 29-minute video in German titled Hacking, Faking, Manipulating: the Business of Elections:

English subtitles are available on the YouTube version below:

James Hill, MD
