An X user says he uploaded the initially released 63K pages of John F. Kennedy’s assassination files to ChatGPT-4o, which then provided the following summary:
Of James Angleton, researcher Laurent Guyenot writes:
Angleton had been the Mossad’s indispensable ally in John Kennedy’s assassination.
So he had personal reasons to cooperate with them again in stopping Robert Kennedy from reaching the White House, a position from which, according to multiple testimonies, Robert intended to track his brother’s assassins.
I summarized the case against Ben-Gurion’s Israel in the assassinations of both Kennedy brothers in this article ….
When Angleton became chief of Counterintelligence in 1954, he had already been occupying, since early 1951, the CIA’s Israeli Desk, or Israeli Account, as it was called.
And he had exclusive authority on the CIA station in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli Desk was created for Angleton after the visit of Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to the United States in May 1951.
Angleton’s hidden relationship with Israeli intelligence was redacted from the below document from March 1954 until this month, 71 years later:
James Hill MD’s Newsletter is reader-supported. Become a free or paid subscriber.
More from ChatGPT’s summary:
Nick Fuentes comments on [redacted]’s role in JFK’s assassination:
ChatGPT’s summary continues:
Fuentes remarks further on JFK’s murder:
Here’s the guy who uploaded the JFK files to ChatGPT:
Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism and does not suggest all or most in any societal group are involved in any crime or coverup. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.
Support this work through Ko-Fi, Buy Me a Coffee, crypto, or mail.
Share this post