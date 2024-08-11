“It’s over,” says Michael Yon

Support this work.

War correspondent Michael Yon says illegal “migration” has accelerated in replacing White people to the point of irreversibility.

(Full interview here)

Who is doing this?

Yon says the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and George Soros-affiliated organizations are behind these invasions, now increasingly violent in the UK and other European countries.

While this is indeed true, it avoids recognizing [redacted] military intelligence’s apparently pivotal role working through NGOs to eliminate White Europeans through the process.

A teacher describes who leads current Third World invasions of America and Europe:

“Revenge” the motive?

Leaders say this is “vengeance” against European people for something their distant ancestors allegedly did.