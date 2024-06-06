Playback speed
[Redacted] controls America’s critical infrastructure at great peril: analyst

Politicians and media never tell you our energy, transportation, food, water, borders, and ports of entry are increasingly in their hands and can be used to kill us, says researcher (Updated 6/7/24)
James Hill, MD
Jun 06, 2024
4
We need a comprehensive audit of US critical infrastructure control by [redacted] intelligence groups, says a commentator in the video above.

The primary audit focus is to identify former or current members of [redacted] intelligence unit 8200 and individuals from [redacted] military intelligence. The aim is to determine who among them currently holds contracts related to critical infrastructure in the US, he says.

Whitney Webb: Why is [redacted] intelligence allowed to control American critical infrastructure and surveil and censor citizens?

Whitney Webb: Why is [redacted] intelligence allowed to control American critical infrastructure and surveil and censor citizens?

In the January 2024 interview excerpted above, journalist Whitney Webb reveals the following about how [redacted]'s control of American infrastructure can quickly "bring us to our knees": CTIL Files Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger released the

Read full story

Infrastructure at risk

Critical infrastructure they reportedly manage includes ports; dams; water systems; oil, gas, and nuclear energy; electrical grids; and transportation systems such as highways. This underscores the importance of scrutinizing these sectors to understand who controls them.

