Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate says Europeans are being eliminated and have nowhere to go:

White people are being replaced in their host nations. … White people are going extinct. You are going extinct!

Tate claims antiwhite UK prime minister Keir Starmer encourages replacement of English citizens by foreign criminal invaders, and he sends to jail anyone who talks about it.

Commentators view Starmer’s recent proclamation the UK will put “boots on the ground” in the Ukraine war as yet another way to eliminate Whites by needless killing and wounding of British soldiers, just as in World Wars I and II.

This seems to be the fate of over one million White people in Ukraine and Russia thus far since 2022, as Grok reports:

The Ukraine war since 2014 may have killed 150,000–500,000 people (soldiers and civilians), with total casualties (killed and wounded) potentially exceeding 1 million since 2022 alone. The wide range reflects the uncertainty and ongoing nature of the conflict. For the most current perspective, these figures align with the trajectory of escalating losses reported through early 2025.

Tate observes the following:

Third world invasions are destroying Europe and America

Muslim extremism is permitted in the UK but forbidden in many Islamic countries

Tate finds:

Third worlders outbreed Whites, furthering European replacement.

Once a nationality is gone from a locale, the place is never the same.

England won’t be England anymore once Brits are genocided and replaced.

Tate further notes:

White people in Europe, South Africa, America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are commanded to give up their lands.

Whites are not allowed to: organize for their survival, object to their replacement, have a homeland, or love their people.



White people might save themselves if they understand World War II history, whose mandated narrative version is used to make Whites go extinct.

Whites are treated unfairly under the law in Germany and the UK.

Pakistani rape gangs brutally gang raped a 15 year-old White German girl and got off with little or no punishment, while the girl was arrested and jailed for objecting on social media to her rape.

