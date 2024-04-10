Playback speed
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher

Plans reportedly include blowing up US and European capitals or monuments with nuclear devices (Updated 4/12/24)
James Hill, MD
Apr 10, 2024
5
In the video above, an analyst says [redacted] military intelligence plans to impose “absolute despotic rule” over America and Europe, in part by deceiving them into war with Iran, potentially killing millions as happened after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Who’s behind 9/11?

Who’s behind 9/11?

James Hill, MD
·
September 11, 2022
Read full story

To pull off their final 9-11, [redacted] and the CIA plan to destroy the Statue of Liberty, possibly using a mini nuclear weapon, on April 8th, 2024, or later that week.

[Redacted] and the CIA are likely planning to also demolish the Washington Monument, the Liberty Bell, or other famous American landmarks, potentially using low-yield nuclear weapons.

Even the Capitol building and White House are potential targets.

Multiple [[redacted] people] have said the US and young Americans “need another 9-11.”

Globally, [redacted] will likely also target the Palace of Westminster, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and similar landmarks across Europe.

This idea of taking out the key underground infrastructure of American and European capitals lines up with [redacted]’s terror operations, as well as the long-term [redacted] roadmap to unveil absolute despotic rule.

This will be timed around the solar eclipse and the [redacted] sacrificing of red heifer cows in Israel in preparation to demolish the Islamic Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock holy sites in Jerusalem.

One of several reasons Israel plans to destroy the U.S. and European landmarks the week of April 8th is to provide a false pretext to blame Iran, who Israel has wanted to go to war with for many years.

