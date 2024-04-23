Hallmarks of [redacted] false flags
Researchers like Whitney Webb say two signals indicate whenever [redacted] military intelligence carries out a false flag attack on America and blames it on someone else:
Evidence presented for their official story is always lacking and boils down to, “Just trust us and shut up.”
Examples include the USS Liberty, WMDs allegedly in Iraq, and jet fuel fires supposedly disintegrating the Twin Towers.
Instead of strengthening America’s constitutional resolve, responses to the attack always include removing citizens’ rights, such as by quashing their freedom to travel, increasing surveillance and censorship, forcing lockdowns and business closures, coercing masks and injections, and attempting to take guns away from law-abiding Americans rather than criminals.
This happens through control of Congress, says ex-congresswoman Cynthia McKinney.
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
This appears geared toward having America “fall” according to a propaganda narrative spread among religions.
