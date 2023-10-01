Playback speed
Some appear thrilled about Covid

Whence cometh joy?
James Hill, MD
Oct 01, 2023
3
Do religious teachers or “sacred” texts provide motivation or justification for those alleged to be conducting a bioweapon operation?

What could this mean for your future?

Leader reveals “extermination” by “collapse”

James Hill, MD
·
January 11, 2023
Leader reveals “extermination” by “collapse”

Watch now (2 mins) | What does Rabbi Mendel Kaplan’s statement mean at the beginning of the video above? How do you get rid of a bunch of monsters softly? Bacteria. It’s a no brainer! They just collapse in a pestilence! It's, like, so soft. No explosions. No warfare. No volcano!

Read full story

Disclaimer: This newsletter rejects racism and antisemitism. Articles here are presented to understand current events and save lives.

