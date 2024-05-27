Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4

Trump, RFK Jr., and Biden are controlled by a group aiming to kill Americans by nuclear war and bioweapons: analyst

Most citizens don’t realize what’s happening as they’re bathed in religious myths urging them to revel in the West’s downfall, argues researcher
James Hill, MD
May 27, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to James Hill MD’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

James Hill MD’s Newsletter
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Musings on medicine and current events
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Hill, MD
Recent Episodes
Biden is paying NGOs $1 trillion for millions of foreign men to invade America and kill us: JJ Carrell
  James Hill, MD
All Blacks and Hispanics and nearly all Whites in America will be exterminated: Patrick Byrne
  James Hill, MD
Patrick Byrne says 15 million illegals will grab preplaced weapons to kill Americans and coordinate via Mayorkas’s invasion app
  James Hill, MD
9/11 nuclear destruction of the towers: molecular dissociation, tritium, barium, and strontium
  James Hill, MD
How exemptions to injection mandates train you to submit to deadly religious laws
  James Hill, MD
Incentive payments to doctors for child vaccines pose conflict of interest hidden from parents: pediatrician
  James Hill, MD
False flag attack on America will be blamed on Iran: analyst
  James Hill, MD