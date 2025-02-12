Did a “medical freedom” doctor become an assassin?

In December 2021, 80 year-old Stefan Suto died in a Florida hotel room after home treatment for a respiratory illness in Tennessee by Dr. Carrie Madej with multiple intravenous (IV) infusions of a non-weight-based dose of 21 ml (milliliters) food grade (3%) hydrogen peroxide, as well as inhalation of nebulized food grade hydrogen peroxide, says forensic pathologist Daniel Schultz, MD.

Dr. Schultz concludes Mr. Suto died from a homicide.

Here is a quote from the autopsy report, linked below:

SUMMARY OF AUTOPSY FINDINGS AND OPINIONS: I. History of inhaled hydrogen peroxide therapy in Tennessee for febrile non-characterized illness with muscle weakness, anamnestic a. Inhaled hydrogen peroxide administered on December 5, 2021, by a Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, at the Tennessee home of Mr. Stefan Suto b. Dr. Madej was and is not licensed in the state of Tennessee), anamnestic c. Post inhalation therapy resulted in new onset oral cavity, tongue and respiratory tract blistering, irritation and inflammation with white discolorations with mucosal slough (described by family and other physicians later caring for decedent), anamnestic i. Florida physician Dr. Deborah Viglione, MD reported diagnosis as Candidiasis and progress note mentions nothing of the initial respiratory peroxide exposure, anamnestic ii. Script for Diflucan and nystatin by Dr. Deborah Viglione to CVS Pharmacy #5176 12/10/21 iii. Autopsy phase decomposition precludes assessment/corroboration of such oral lesions d. Impaired eating and drinking, ongoing with full cessation of intake on post-inhalation therapy day 3 until death, anamnestic e. Weight loss, anamnestic f. Impaired ability to speak, anamnestic g. Complaints of throat and esophagus pain, anamnestic h. Diminished mobility, anamnestic i. Episodes of hypoxemia below the 80%+ saturation range, anamnestic, pre-arrival to Florida II. History of intravenous hydrogen peroxide infusions (Dosage reportedly of 21 milliliters of 3% food grade (non-pharmaceutical) H2O2 mixed with water and exogenous salt), occurring in Tennessee home and a Florida hotel room, anamnestic a. History of administration by physician not licensed in Tennessee (Carrie Madej, DO) b. Left arm cellulitis, edema and hand necrosis, anamnestic and confirmed by antemortem photos c. Episodes of hypoxemia below in the 80%+ saturation range, anamnestic d. Hemolytic anemia, anamnestic …

No good evidence hydrogen peroxide works by these routes

IV hydrogen peroxide is not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency for treatment of anything.

LAist reports:

IV hydrogen peroxide has never been studied in a clinical trial, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved any IV drugs that contain hydrogen peroxide as an active ingredient. "When you have something that has never been shown to be of value and has the potential to do a lot of harm, it shouldn't be used," says Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania medical school and author of a book about alternative medicine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't track adverse events from IV hydrogen peroxide. But according to news reports, one woman died in South Carolina in 2004 after a doctor administered it as a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The coroner concluded the hydrogen peroxide produced bubbles in the woman's blood, which led to multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest. IV hydrogen peroxide has a lot of risk and no proven benefits, Offit says.

Inhaled hydrogen peroxide is also not an approved treatment for anything, and it can cause airway injuries such as pneumonitis (lung inflammation), as it did to Mr. Suto.

Why was 21 ml used?

The choice of 21 ml as the dose of IV hydrogen peroxide administered to Mr. Suto and other family members (see below) was odd.

Standard medication doses are usually in multiples of 5, such as 50 mg, 200 mg, or 75 mcg.

Exceptions rarely occur, such as 81 mg for low-dose aspirin, chosen because it is about one-fourth the standard aspirin dose of 325 mg.

Weight-based medication doses can be uneven because people’s weights differ. For example, a chemotherapy dose of 25 mg per kg of bodyweight given to a 73.3 kg person would be 25 mg x 73.3 kg = 1,832.5 mg.

The 21 ml chosen for Dr. Madej’s “treatment” of Mr. Suto was unusual because it was neither standard nor weight based.

We know the dose was not weight based because Dr. Madej also “treated” Mr. Suto’s daughter and son-in-law on the same day with the same dose of IV hydrogen peroxide — 21 ml — though all three people have different weights.

So there must have been another reason why 21 ml was chosen.

No physician can justify choosing a dose for a patient based on unscientific reasoning like, “It’s my lucky number!”

