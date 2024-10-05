Dr. Vinay Prasad misleadingly claims mask mandates were likely imposed to “distract from federal failures”
Leading physician points away from intent to harm, enslave, and humiliate with masks (Updated 10/6/24)
UC San Francisco professor Vinay Prasad MD MPH joins the pantheon of prominent limited hangouts in providing a fake “aw shucks” reason Covid masks were forced on Americans.
Dr. Mike Yeadon discovers Del Bigtree and other prominent “vaccine skeptics” are limited hangouts
While correctly detailing how the comprehensive Cochrane review on masking concluded there is no substantial evidence masks reduce respiratory viral infection rates, Dr. Prasad writes:
Let me be clear: The science did not change.
Public health experts started lying.
We never had good data that mask mandates help, or that mask advice (a softer policy) improves outcomes.
Yet it was widely pushed — most likely to distract from true federal failures.
Huh?
Where did this “distraction” motive come from?
Dr. Prasad doesn’t explain.
This is similar to Dr. Marty Makary telling us recommendations for childhood Covid shots without evidence of safety, efficacy, or necessity were made out of “paternalism” and a lack of “humility.”
Dr. Makary falsely attributes leaders’ demands for potentially harmful Covid jabs to “absolutism,” “paternalism,” and need for “more humility.”
Like Drs. Prasad and Makary, all Covid limited hangouts elbow you away from seeing that injections, masking, business closures, and lockdowns are part of a [redacted] military intelligence operation aimed at harming people, says an NIH physician eyewitness.
Instead, these guys want you to assume bad outcomes from Covid interventions are all attributable to “bumbling,” well-intentioned “failures,” or, in some cases, China or “nazis,” meaning White people of European descent.
Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says German “nazis” run the Covid operation and [redacted] are their victims, supposedly like in World War II
Misleading on Covid injections too?
Dr. Prasad’s masking article continues with an odd statement:
After vaccination, not only do we not have evidence.
It is irrational to mask.
At best you marginally delay the inevitable, and unlike pre-vax, there is no milestone you are waiting for.
Here he implies that before you’ve had Covid shots and boosters, masking might be a good idea while you wait for the “milestone” of your injections.
Yet, the Cochrane review nowhere indicates this. It suggests the opposite.
And Dr. Prasad provides no evidence of any benefit from masking pre-vax versus post-vax.
Give credit where due
A reader recently said I’m too harsh in saying some leaders are “limited hangouts,” because they do a lot of good for the world.
I acknowledge these people do wonderful things, have helped many, and seem sincere in at least 95 percent of their statements.
It is admirable Dr. Prasad spoke out against masking while he faced political pressure to keep quiet on the issue.
For example, he states:
Here is the big summary finding. With 276,000 participants in RCTs or cluster RCTs, masking does nothing.
No reduction in influenza like or Covid like illness and no reduction in confirmed flu or COVID.
That’s stone cold negative.
See those effect sizes and confidence intervals.
These are momentous findings to understand.
But that’s the thing with limited hangouts. They do good by letting important truths “hang out.”
And they are “limited” in the sense they steer you away from critical information like intentionality and who’s behind certain operations.
Masking harms
Dr. Prasad explains well why masks aren’t helpful.
But does he ever tell you about dangers of masks or who forces you to wear them?
Masks shed plastic particles that embed in artery walls and associate with 4.5X risk of heart attack, stroke, or death
Masks are harmful and can’t reduce Covid infection rates or transmission of any virus: experts
I hold Prasad more blameworthy regarding the tragedy of Covid-1984 than you do.
I put this in a Substack related comment in earlier 2023:
ADD TO THESE COVID-1984 (HU)MANSLAUGHTERERS THESE TWO DOCTORS WHO TOOK THE HYPOCRISY OATH: VINAY PRASAD & ZDOGG Aka, Zubin Damania. (DuhMania:)
Here is a comment I posted on a Substack article on Prasad (sorry, lost the url):
Good to see Vinay somewhat exposed as the mealy mouth ameliorator of the Covid-1984 Humanicide. He is still talking out of both sides of his mouth at once (slithering semantics as a commentator, Jessica, accurately describes it) and saying nothing but a smokescreen for the Global Predators.
Vinay has damaged DNA and blood on his hands and should feel guilty and full of shame. He obviously does not—and I venture to say, never will.
Vinay with his buddy in deceitful duplicity, ZDogg, are both, to me, despicable mouthpieces for the Status/Statist Quo.
I note you say Vinay removed a comment you made on his YouTube? The same thing happened to me when I left the comment below on
VPZD SHOW! EPISODE 30 - SUDDEN DEATH IN ATHLETES; MYOCARDITIS; FDA FIASCOS; DO DRUGS EXPIRE; MORE Jan 12, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOQF2JNZug4
MY COMMENT:
Vinay and ZDogg, this quote appropriately applies to you both:
"Propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves." Eric Hoffer
You are both complicit--willingly ignorant and/or unwillingly aware--in the iatrogenic democide being perpetrated by the vaccines, the lockdowns, the ventilators and Remdesivir death treatments, the prohibition of vermectin. Etc. View the athlete sudden deaths objectively documented nere
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
Read Steve Kirsch's analysis of deaths caused by Covid Vaccines; you can wager with him to disprove his figures and he will give you "10X your wager if you can show we got it wrong and the data shows the opposite conclusion." So what are you two waiting for, easy money?
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/death-reports-prove-that-the-covid
Finally, here is Dr Peter McCullough that neither of you, understandably, mentioned with his analysis of the Damar Hamlin "Sudden Cardiac Arrest"
https://vigllantiox.substack.com/p/dr-peter-mccullough-provides-in-depth
Your refusal to acknowledge the Elephant on your laps is, again, understandable, but your resort to a lame explanation of Commotio Cordis could only be made by an absence of examining the film of the event and listening to intormed commentary.
As I began with an appropriate quote, I will end with one
“He who is unaware of his ignorance, will only be misled by his knowledge." Richard Whately
Get free, stay free.
.
Ironic
That Doctor’s Of Medicine
Became The Lowest Form Of Humanity.
.