Vinay Prasad MD MPH

UC San Francisco professor Vinay Prasad MD MPH joins the pantheon of prominent limited hangouts in providing a fake “aw shucks” reason Covid masks were forced on Americans.

While correctly detailing how the comprehensive Cochrane review on masking concluded there is no substantial evidence masks reduce respiratory viral infection rates, Dr. Prasad writes:

Let me be clear: The science did not change. Public health experts started lying. We never had good data that mask mandates help, or that mask advice (a softer policy) improves outcomes. Yet it was widely pushed — most likely to distract from true federal failures.

Huh?

Where did this “distraction” motive come from?

Dr. Prasad doesn’t explain.

This is similar to Dr. Marty Makary telling us recommendations for childhood Covid shots without evidence of safety, efficacy, or necessity were made out of “paternalism” and a lack of “humility.”

Like Drs. Prasad and Makary, all Covid limited hangouts elbow you away from seeing that injections, masking, business closures, and lockdowns are part of a [redacted] military intelligence operation aimed at harming people, says an NIH physician eyewitness.

Instead, these guys want you to assume bad outcomes from Covid interventions are all attributable to “bumbling,” well-intentioned “failures,” or, in some cases, China or “nazis,” meaning White people of European descent.

Misleading on Covid injections too?

Dr. Prasad’s masking article continues with an odd statement:

After vaccination, not only do we not have evidence. It is irrational to mask. At best you marginally delay the inevitable, and unlike pre-vax, there is no milestone you are waiting for.

Here he implies that before you’ve had Covid shots and boosters, masking might be a good idea while you wait for the “milestone” of your injections.

Yet, the Cochrane review nowhere indicates this. It suggests the opposite.

And Dr. Prasad provides no evidence of any benefit from masking pre-vax versus post-vax.

Give credit where due

A reader recently said I’m too harsh in saying some leaders are “limited hangouts,” because they do a lot of good for the world.

I acknowledge these people do wonderful things, have helped many, and seem sincere in at least 95 percent of their statements.

It is admirable Dr. Prasad spoke out against masking while he faced political pressure to keep quiet on the issue.

For example, he states:

Here is the big summary finding. With 276,000 participants in RCTs or cluster RCTs, masking does nothing. No reduction in influenza like or Covid like illness and no reduction in confirmed flu or COVID. That’s stone cold negative. See those effect sizes and confidence intervals.

These are momentous findings to understand.

But that’s the thing with limited hangouts. They do good by letting important truths “hang out.”

And they are “limited” in the sense they steer you away from critical information like intentionality and who’s behind certain operations.

Masking harms

Dr. Prasad explains well why masks aren’t helpful.

But does he ever tell you about dangers of masks or who forces you to wear them?

Support this work.