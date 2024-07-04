Steve Kirsch says Covid shots associated with brain damage are just a “medical goof”
Prominent Substacker never reveals bioweapon intentionality
Steve Kirsch and his team provide valuable information about Covid injections, yet he consistently implies their harms are unintentional.
He writes:
The “COVID vaccines” were likely the biggest medical goof in world history.
Is there anything bigger?
Kirsch asks you to ponder only how big a “goof” Covid shot deaths and injuries are, not whether they aren’t that at all but instead are effects of a bioweapon operation intended to disable and kill people, as discovered by an NIH scientist whistleblower, who wrote in 2022:
For thirty years since leaving NIH, the Author has paid close attention to [redacted]’s involvement in illegal US bioweapon activity and attempts to disclose his observations.
The Author hopes to educate the public on the current bioweapon attack with COVID-19 and vaccines.
Berenson’s omission
Alex Berenson, another Substack writer with a large following, employs Kirsch’s shtick in telling us Covid jabs simply “failed.”
It’s all an accident, folks. Oops!
James Hill MD’s Newsletter relies on reader support. Consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Brain rot after Covid shot
Kirsch correctly notes Covid injections are associated with brain disease:
COVID shots more than double dementia risk and cause permanent brain damage. The good news is that it doesn’t happen to everyone.
Three new studies, all published in the peer-reviewed literature, show that the mRNA vaccines can more than double your risk of dementia (140% increase).
This means the “benefit” of these shots is a doubling of the number of dementia cases which creates a huge burden on society.
The NIH scientist says this is an intended effect of [redacted]’s bioweapon operation: to produce brain degeneration by prion (misfolded protein) disease, similar to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD):
The Author believes that [redacted] intends to kill billions of people.
Already 70% of the world’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which in all appearance has the ability to cause deadly noncurable prion disease.
Prion aggregation of spike protein or other polypeptide fragments encoded by the shots are only one potential mechanism for them to cause brain damage.
There’s also cerebral vasculitis (inflammation of brain blood vessels), heavy metals reportedly found in the injections, thrombotic strokes from blood clots in the arteries or veins of the brain, autoimmune brain disease akin to multiple sclerosis, and triggering of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a rare and fatal opportunistic viral demyelinating infectious disease of the brain and spinal cord.
Concealment squad
Kirsch’s and Berenson’s soft-pedaling aligns with that of RFK Jr. and Drs. Drew, McCullough, Makary, Malone, Malhotra, Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and Atlas, who say harms of Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns are unintended, the product of “mistakes,” “well-meaning officials,” “politics,” “power and money,” and “vaccine frenzy.”
Support this work.
When the mRNA jabs were mandated for many large cohorts, it was crystal clear (at least to me) this was a bio weapon.
Because of the graphene oxide in the jabs. We continually move off track here. It is confirmed by multiple scientists around the world that the jabs contain nanotechnology and graphene. NOT mRNA. That is a false dissonance. It is so frustrating. LaQuinta Columna did extensive research on the Pfizer vial contents. And this Dr. Ana Mihalcea, who is an MD and a scientist, has extensively examined patients' blood. Things have advanced very quickly to the point where Mihalcea shows pictures/video of these nanobots being detectable under a microscope. She does not even have to use an electron microscope anymore to detect the robots. Now if we are supposed to be "following" the science, which is supposed to be always debatable, I suggest that Steve has a conversation with Mihalcea to start. This a very good video where Mihalcea explains what she has discovered. https://rumble.com/v4wwfpu-nanobots-inside-people-are-programming-humanity.html