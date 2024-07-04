Steve Kirsch and his team provide valuable information about Covid injections, yet he consistently implies their harms are unintentional.

He writes:

The “COVID vaccines” were likely the biggest medical goof in world history. Is there anything bigger?

Kirsch asks you to ponder only how big a “goof” Covid shot deaths and injuries are, not whether they aren’t that at all but instead are effects of a bioweapon operation intended to disable and kill people, as discovered by an NIH scientist whistleblower, who wrote in 2022:

For thirty years since leaving NIH, the Author has paid close attention to [redacted]’s involvement in illegal US bioweapon activity and attempts to disclose his observations. The Author hopes to educate the public on the current bioweapon attack with COVID-19 and vaccines.

Berenson’s omission

Alex Berenson, another Substack writer with a large following, employs Kirsch’s shtick in telling us Covid jabs simply “failed.”

It’s all an accident, folks. Oops!

Brain rot after Covid shot

Kirsch correctly notes Covid injections are associated with brain disease:

COVID shots more than double dementia risk and cause permanent brain damage. The good news is that it doesn’t happen to everyone. Three new studies, all published in the peer-reviewed literature, show that the mRNA vaccines can more than double your risk of dementia (140% increase). This means the “benefit” of these shots is a doubling of the number of dementia cases which creates a huge burden on society.

The NIH scientist says this is an intended effect of [redacted]’s bioweapon operation: to produce brain degeneration by prion (misfolded protein) disease, similar to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD):

The Author believes that [redacted] intends to kill billions of people. Already 70% of the world’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which in all appearance has the ability to cause deadly noncurable prion disease.

Prion aggregation of spike protein or other polypeptide fragments encoded by the shots are only one potential mechanism for them to cause brain damage.

There’s also cerebral vasculitis (inflammation of brain blood vessels), heavy metals reportedly found in the injections, thrombotic strokes from blood clots in the arteries or veins of the brain, autoimmune brain disease akin to multiple sclerosis, and triggering of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), a rare and fatal opportunistic viral demyelinating infectious disease of the brain and spinal cord.

Concealment squad

Kirsch’s and Berenson’s soft-pedaling aligns with that of RFK Jr. and Drs. Drew, McCullough, Makary, Malone, Malhotra, Kulldorf, Bhattacharya, and Atlas, who say harms of Covid shots, masks, and lockdowns are unintended, the product of “mistakes,” “well-meaning officials,” “politics,” “power and money,” and “vaccine frenzy.”

Support this work.