Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says German “nazis” run the Covid operation and [redacted] are their victims, supposedly like in World War II

If a whistleblower scientist is right that ethnically targeting Covid injections, ridden with heavy metals and other harmful ingredients, were designed and deployed by [redacted] military intelligence to kill, disable, and sterilize mainly Europeans, then it would be critical for the operation to have prominent media figures disseminate false narratives to direct the public away from culprits.

Attorney Reiner Fuellmich spreads one such evidently fake story in the video above from November 2022: that powerful Europeans, Germans in particular, are “nazis” who want to harm [redacted] people, allegedly as in the Second World War, and are doing so today through the Covid bioweapon operation.

This victim-perpetrator inversion appears to have fooled billions, says the whistleblower.

Chris Langan observes:

It seems to me that if German Nazis were running the C19/mRNA program, the primary targets of that program would not be White Western nations. It seems obvious that those behind this program are the same group responsible for mass Third World migration to all and only White Western nations through national borders held open against the will and interests of their native majorities.

Reiner Fuellmich (video above):

I wanted to interject something, Peter …. It just so happens that both you and Naomi, you're both Jewish. I'm German. And if we take a closer look at at the horrific picture which has been unfolding for us over the last three years, I can't help but confirm what both of you are saying. Much of this, if not all of this, reminds us of what happened 80 years ago in the Third Reich. This cannot be a coincidence, for three reasons: [1] You probably know that the biggest donor to the WHO is now not Bill Gates anymore, but it's Germany. [2] You probably know that the PCR test as ordered by the WHO was invented — not the original one, but the one that was used in order to create cases that didn't exist — was created by a German professor who's a fake professor. He was also a fake doctor, by the name of [Christian] Drosten. [3] And you probably know that the first mRNA vaccine — so called vaccines — come from Germany: Biontech, which I think has now been more or less bought up by Pfizer. You know, Vera Sharav reminded me that we must not ignore the parallels between what we're seeing now and what happened then.

And one of the common denominators is that something is wrong with Germany, or something is wrong with those parts of the German history that don't seem to have died off. To me it appears as though this is a continuation. This is not a new start. This is a continuation of what we've been seeing. What do you think, Naomi?

Naomi Wolf:

Yeah, I mean first of all, I think it's very brave of you to bring that up, given how — what is the word? — criminalized discussion such as that has been in Germany. But 1,000 percent I agree with you.